Megan Thee Stallion is back in savage mode! The Houston Hottie blazed the stage for her first performance of the year on Friday (March 31) at the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 March Madness Music Festival in her hometown.

The news that Megan would be headlining the event that coincides with the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament first made headlines early last month. “It was a coincidence, but I’m so glad it worked out that way,” she told ESPN ahead of her performance. The 28-year-old trendsetter has maintained a low profile since her “Saturday Night Live” debut in October.

Her return to the stage was special, not only for fans but for the Grammy Award-winning rapper, who said that Houston has played a major role in her artistry. “I haven’t performed in Houston in a few years, so it’s really special to come back home, reflect on my journey, and perform in front of all the Hotties who have supported my career since the beginning. There is no Megan Thee Stallion without the city of Houston,” she said.

Her hourlong set list included “Big Ol’ Freak,” “Savage Remix,” “Body,” “WAP,” NDA,” “Let Me See It,” and several other fan-favorite tracks. And there was plenty of body-odying from Megan and several lucky fans who were invited to join her on stage. On Friday, she also represented H-Town when she threw the first pitch of opening day for the Astros. Megan’s next performance is slated for this summer, when she will co-headline hip hop’s 50th birthday celebration at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Last month, the Traumazine lyricist returned to the spotlight in a major way when she stepped out rocking her natural curly fro and a custom Bach Mai gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. She was styled by revered fashion stylist Law Roach, who announced his retirement days later.

Check out a snippet of her performance below.