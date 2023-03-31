Photo: Cover art from Trauma Tone’s “Heard About Me” single
By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Soon, Trauma Tone will be blessing the masses with his new project The Plaza Hotel, which will boast appearances from Zaytoven, Curren$y, OhGeesy, the late Trouble, and more. Today (March 31), the decorated producer delivers a single from the forthcoming release titled “Heard About Me,” a hard-hitting effort that features Atlanta-based talent Money Man. With additional production from Raf Made and Karegi, the track is perfect for Money Man’s boastful subject matter.

“I’m that n**ga turnt up in the city, I know you heard about me, still be having flashbacks when I used to shop at Murder Mountain, put that b**ch on scheme and told her, ‘Don’t you say a word about it,’ finna drain account wit’ two mil’, I need every penny out it, seven different banks, which one of these junts gon’ get finessed today, I still be seeing ghosts ’cause all my partners who done passed away…”

The past couple of years have seen Tone grinding his way to the forefront of hip hop in lightning fashion. From behind the boards, the Virginia talent helped to provide the soundscape on songs like Money Man and Moneybagg Yo’s “LLC,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Cross Roads,” and Yo Gotti and Rich Homie Quan’s “I Know.”

In an interview with REVOLT, Tone opened up about his most memorable studio session with an artist.

“I was working on the project I did with Curren$y and Jet Life, Welcome to Jet Life 2,” he said. “We worked on three projects in that whole process. We did about 40 records in a little under five days in June. It was all good vibes, and we were all chilling and having a good time. We didn’t rush the process.”

Check out Trauma Tone and Money Man‘s “Heard About Me” single below.

Larry June and The Alchemist bring "Porsches in Spanish" to life in colorful visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Cardi B, Offset, and their two kids secure the bag with 'Baby Shark's Big Movie!' roles

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator and ASAP Rocky reunite in "WHARF TALK" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Lauren London pens heartfelt tribute to Nipsey Hussle on 4th anniversary of passing

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri connect with T.I. for "Never Fall Off"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Studio Sessions | Shaan Singh laughed and bonded with Young Thug over not understanding his lyrics

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Quinta Brunson and Lil Yachty to make their “Saturday Night Live” debut this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Polo G and Southside join Marshmello for "Grown Man"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023
View More
