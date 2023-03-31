Soon, Trauma Tone will be blessing the masses with his new project The Plaza Hotel, which will boast appearances from Zaytoven, Curren$y, OhGeesy, the late Trouble, and more. Today (March 31), the decorated producer delivers a single from the forthcoming release titled “Heard About Me,” a hard-hitting effort that features Atlanta-based talent Money Man. With additional production from Raf Made and Karegi, the track is perfect for Money Man’s boastful subject matter.

“I’m that n**ga turnt up in the city, I know you heard about me, still be having flashbacks when I used to shop at Murder Mountain, put that b**ch on scheme and told her, ‘Don’t you say a word about it,’ finna drain account wit’ two mil’, I need every penny out it, seven different banks, which one of these junts gon’ get finessed today, I still be seeing ghosts ’cause all my partners who done passed away…”

The past couple of years have seen Tone grinding his way to the forefront of hip hop in lightning fashion. From behind the boards, the Virginia talent helped to provide the soundscape on songs like Money Man and Moneybagg Yo’s “LLC,” YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Cross Roads,” and Yo Gotti and Rich Homie Quan’s “I Know.”

In an interview with REVOLT, Tone opened up about his most memorable studio session with an artist.

“I was working on the project I did with Curren$y and Jet Life, Welcome to Jet Life 2,” he said. “We worked on three projects in that whole process. We did about 40 records in a little under five days in June. It was all good vibes, and we were all chilling and having a good time. We didn’t rush the process.”

Check out Trauma Tone and Money Man‘s “Heard About Me” single below.