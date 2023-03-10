Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.10.2023

Money Man is ready to share some new heat with the world. Yesterday (March 9), the New York native revealed on Twitter that his forthcoming album, Red Eye, will drop on March 17. This will be the first body of work for the melodically blessed trap rapper since releasing a double dose of albums last year. In November 2022, Money Man unveiled Blackout: The Sequel, and five months prior, he shared the 12-track Big Money with fans. Both are part of a 10-album deal Money Man has with EMPIRE record label. He previously noted that it has allowed him to have more ownership of his music and the ability to continue producing tracks under his Black Circle Family company while the brand handles the distribution.

Before working with EMPIRE, the 37-year-old artist signed with Cash Money Records in 2017. Within less than six months of the deal, Money Man had already released three mixtapes. He eventually paid $250,000 to get out of his contract to own 100 percent profit from his music. After becoming independent, Money Man made several waves on the Billboard charts. He entered the Billboard 200 album list for the first time with Paranoia charting at No. 36. However, Money Man’s highest album ranking was at No. 13 for Blockchain. On the flip side, the “LLC” rapper hit No. 49 on the magazine company’s Hot 100 chart for his remixed single “24” featuring Lil Baby.

In 2022, when speaking with REVOLT, Money Man shared his advice for artists that want to profit from their music but aren’t in good standing with their labels. “Artists just need to come together and go with their own distribution or invest with independent labels,” he said. “Major labels need to make money because they’re fronting most of the bill, but they don’t need to be killing artists. It needs to be some sort of 50/50 royalty rate. It’s always fair to break bread with someone who’s putting up money for you. But they’re getting outrageous; they’re really getting over. They’re making billions of dollars off our backs.” 

View More
