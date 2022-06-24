It has been stated before, but it is going to be said again: Money Man is one of the most consistent rappers in today’s rao climate. Joining names like Curren$y and Gucci Mane, Money Man has been proven his worth to this industry and his work ethic is top tier. He is for sure the type of rapper who will release an EP and already have 6 more EP’s in the tuck just patiently waiting to see the light of day. It is rare these days that rappers are on the same type of time as individuals like Money Man, so he is already pacing in his own lane and doing things his own way. Today (June 24), the Atlanta rapper drops off his new album Big Money.

It’s time we have a conversation about Money Man’s discography. Zero misses — 285 Slim (@SlimHeroics) June 22, 2022

Money Man is definitely an artist who lives up to his own name. Over the last couple of years, he has been crafting albums and songs around Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. He has been very into Web3 as of late and there is no doubt that he is all about getting his money up and standing on his business. While Crypto might not be a theme on the album’s lead single, he certainly keeps the currency theme alive on the record “Big Money.”

Big Money is part of Money Man’s ten album deal with EMPIRE, which has allowed him to have more ownership of his music and still produce it under his Black Circle Family label, with distribution being handled by EMPIRE. The “LLC” rapper tapped on some stellar features to contribute as well: G Herbo, Nardo Wick, Benny The Butcher, Peezy and more!

Though Money Man is still elevating, you should be ashamed of yourself if you have been snoozing for this long. Check out Big Money now!