Photo: Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

If you were looking for a way to catch BlueBucksClan performing in a city near you, the wait is finally over. Today (March 29), the Los Angeles-based duo — made up of Jeeezy and DJ — officially announced they will be hitting the road for their “No Rules Tour.” The 21-city journey kicks off on May 8 in Dallas and will make stops in Atlanta, New York City, Toronto, and more before coming to a close in Tempe on June 9.

BlueBucksClan’s most recent project was October 2022’s Clan Way 3, the third installment of their fan-favorite series that was started back in 2019. The 18-track LP boasted assists from Jeremih and Cash Kidd. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy visuals for tracks like “Suffer,” “What You Doin,” “Pretty Much,” and most recently, “Flyest Of My Generation.”

Prior to Clan Way 3 was their See The Difference EP. The concise offering consisted of four smooth songs and contained no features. The California natives had a busy two-year span leading up to that, dropping off seven total projects within that time, including offerings like Clan Way, No Rules 2, Clan Virus 2, and more.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for the “No Rules Tour” down below.

May 8 – Dallas, TX

May 9 – Houston, TX

May 11 – Atlanta, GA

May 14 – Washington, D.C.

May 15 – Philadelphia, PA

May 17 – New York City, NY

May 18 – Toronto, ON

May 21 – Detroit, MI

May 22 – Chicago, IL

May 24 – Minneapolis, MN

May 26 – Denver, CO

May 18 – Salt Lake City, UT

May 30 – Eugene, OR

May 31 – Portland, OR

June 1 – Seattle, WA

June 3 – Sacramento, CA

June 4 – San Francisco, CA

June 5 – Pomona, CA

June 6 – Santa Ana, CA

June 7 – San Diego, CA

June 9 – Tempe, AZ

