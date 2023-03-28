Photo: Screenshot from Jay Critch’s “Minutes” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Jay Critch officially treated fans last month with his latest project, Jugg Season. The 19-track LP housed appearances from Rich The Kid, Baby Money, and Max B. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn emcee continued his momentum with the official music video for “Minutes.” Directed by Chinola, the new clip follows the 25-year-old rapper as he celebrates his birthday out at the club with his friends. On the track, he shows off his signature calm and collected flow over a Luca Beats-produced instrumental:

I compete with myself and I’m winning (And I’m winning), trap phone ran out of minutes, I could not ride, fish bowl, go tinted (Drip)/ He do not score, he don’t get no minutes (Get no minutes), double cup came out the pint like Guinness (Lean)/ I called the bank, had to raise my limit (My limit), she got a bag, then I might go hit it (Hey)/ You not involved, like, why you in it?”

Prior to this, the “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily held fans over with plenty of loose offerings, including “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and “Where’s Dexter” with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, the last of which was a long-awaited reunion with the Rich Forever Music team.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Minutes” from his Jugg Season album down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jay Critch
Music Videos
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Elderly woman arrested for $77 trash bill receives home renovation from Trae Tha Truth

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Damson Idris says JAY-Z helped him get his green card: "He’s always supported me"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Dave East keeps his head "Above Water" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Coi Leray joins Busta Rhymes for "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "Porsches in Spanish" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Latto sets the iHeartRadio Music Awards on fire as she ties for Best New Hip Hop Artist

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Lil Uzi Vert brings "Just Wanna Rock" to "The Tonight Show"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

03 Greedo makes his official return with new ‘Halfway There’ mixtape

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Queen Latifah, Juelz Santana, and more star in DJ Drama's 'I'm Really Like That' promo

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Lil Wayne jokingly disputes his $150 million Google net worth: "I don't have a cent close to that"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More