Jay Critch officially treated fans last month with his latest project, Jugg Season. The 19-track LP housed appearances from Rich The Kid, Baby Money, and Max B. Over the weekend, the Brooklyn emcee continued his momentum with the official music video for “Minutes.” Directed by Chinola, the new clip follows the 25-year-old rapper as he celebrates his birthday out at the club with his friends. On the track, he shows off his signature calm and collected flow over a Luca Beats-produced instrumental:

“I compete with myself and I’m winning (And I’m winning), trap phone ran out of minutes, I could not ride, fish bowl, go tinted (Drip)/ He do not score, he don’t get no minutes (Get no minutes), double cup came out the pint like Guinness (Lean)/ I called the bank, had to raise my limit (My limit), she got a bag, then I might go hit it (Hey)/ You not involved, like, why you in it?”

Prior to this, the “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily held fans over with plenty of loose offerings, including “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and “Where’s Dexter” with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, the last of which was a long-awaited reunion with the Rich Forever Music team.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Minutes” from his Jugg Season album down below.