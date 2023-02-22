Photo: Screenshot from Jay Critch’s “Handle” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Last Friday (Feb. 17), Jay Critch unveiled his Jugg Season album, a 19-track project with appearances from Rich The Kid, Baby Money, and Max B. Yesterday (Feb. 21), the Brooklyn emcee continued his momentum with the official music video for “Handle.” Directed by Dee Sauce, the new clip follows the 24-year-old rapper throughout a day in his busy life sitting front row at New York Fashion Week shows, linking up with his friends, and more. On the track, he shows off his signature calm and collected flow:

“He’ll jugg drip for the racks, too smooth (smooth), keep a tool if you got loose screws (screws)/ I just sit back and watch how they move (how they move), I be really surprised by this s**t (wow)/ But I really got ties in this s**t (mob ties), with the gang, know I stuck right with it (30)/ Double-cup, now I’m stuck right with it (lean), made a plan and I stuck right with it”

Prior to this, the “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily held fans over with plenty of loose offerings, including “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and “Where’s Dexter” with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, the last of which was a long-awaited reunion with the Rich Forever Music team.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Handle” from his Jugg Season album down below.

BlueBucksClan share new "Flyest of my Generation" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Nipsey Hussle's killer sentenced to 60 years to life in prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.22.2023

Nick Minaj's "Queen Radio" return announced on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Key Glock drops off new "Dirt" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.22.2023

Tour Tales | DJ Von details Latto's tireless work ethic and Freaknik nights with Lizzo

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.22.2023

Nicki Minaj returns to Trinidad to celebrate Carnival

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Nas X reveals plans for upcoming album

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Lil Durk and GloRilla join Don Toliver for new "Leave The Club" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Da Brat announces she is pregnant with her first child

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Queen Latifah to host 54th annual NAACP Image Awards

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Logic details moment when Nas tried to sign him

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Black Thought collaborates with BET, Benny Boom in love letter to hip hop

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023
