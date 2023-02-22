Last Friday (Feb. 17), Jay Critch unveiled his Jugg Season album, a 19-track project with appearances from Rich The Kid, Baby Money, and Max B. Yesterday (Feb. 21), the Brooklyn emcee continued his momentum with the official music video for “Handle.” Directed by Dee Sauce, the new clip follows the 24-year-old rapper throughout a day in his busy life sitting front row at New York Fashion Week shows, linking up with his friends, and more. On the track, he shows off his signature calm and collected flow:

“He’ll jugg drip for the racks, too smooth (smooth), keep a tool if you got loose screws (screws)/ I just sit back and watch how they move (how they move), I be really surprised by this s**t (wow)/ But I really got ties in this s**t (mob ties), with the gang, know I stuck right with it (30)/ Double-cup, now I’m stuck right with it (lean), made a plan and I stuck right with it”

Prior to this, the “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily held fans over with plenty of loose offerings, including “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and “Where’s Dexter” with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, the last of which was a long-awaited reunion with the Rich Forever Music team.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Handle” from his Jugg Season album down below.