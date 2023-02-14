This Friday (Feb. 17), Jay Critch will unleash his Jugg Season album via EMPIRE. The New York emcee has been steadily prepping fans within the last few weeks by dropping off cuts like “Cheating (Freestyle),” “Spooky,” and “Up All Night.” Yesterday (Feb. 13), he shared one final preview before the project releases in full titled “Oh What A Feeling.” On the new track, Critch glides over some smooth production by Thank You Fizzle and JULiA LEWiS:

“Got the bags, flipped this s**t to existence, it’s a thousand way to get this chicken/ Treat these n***as like they nonexistent, smoke the gas, it ain’t cloudin’ my vision/ And I get buck, it’s like I’m on the Pistons, I’ma just hop in that Wraith and get misty/ I’m with the baddie, I’m changin’ positions, whole lotta rackies, they hate how I’m livin’/ It’s ’bout a check, I can’t get wait to get it, ayy, count it like, oh, what a feeling”

The “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of loose offerings, including “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and “Where’s Dexter” with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, the last of which was a long-awaited reunion with the Rich Forever Music team.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Oh What A Feeling” single down below and keep an eye out for his Jugg Season album dropping this week.