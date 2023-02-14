Photo: Cover art for Jay Critch’s “Oh What A Feeling” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

This Friday (Feb. 17), Jay Critch will unleash his Jugg Season album via EMPIRE. The New York emcee has been steadily prepping fans within the last few weeks by dropping off cuts like “Cheating (Freestyle),” “Spooky,” and “Up All Night.” Yesterday (Feb. 13), he shared one final preview before the project releases in full titled “Oh What A Feeling.” On the new track, Critch glides over some smooth production by Thank You Fizzle and JULiA LEWiS:

“Got the bags, flipped this s**t to existence, it’s a thousand way to get this chicken/ Treat these n***as like they nonexistent, smoke the gas, it ain’t cloudin’ my vision/ And I get buck, it’s like I’m on the Pistons, I’ma just hop in that Wraith and get misty/ I’m with the baddie, I’m changin’ positions, whole lotta rackies, they hate how I’m livin’/ It’s ’bout a check, I can’t get wait to get it, ayy, count it like, oh, what a feeling”

The “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of loose offerings, including “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and “Where’s Dexter” with Rich The Kid and Famous Dex, the last of which was a long-awaited reunion with the Rich Forever Music team.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Oh What A Feeling” single down below and keep an eye out for his Jugg Season album dropping this week.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Jay Critch
New Music
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Ray Vaughn unveils "Sandcastles" visual with Ab-Soul

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

DaBaby delivers energetic visual for "YEA COME ON"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

Duke Deuce drops off new "NOBODY NEEDS NOBODY" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Cardi B and Offset celebrate Valentine's Day in sweet McDonald's ad

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023

ASL interpreter's viral "Baby Got Back" performance turns heads

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.12.2023

50 Cent on lending his support to younger artists: "I’ve got to believe them"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023

DJ Drama recreates scene from 'Juice' with Queen Latifah for music video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Sheek Louch calls Migos "The LOX of the South"

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023

Smino shares new "Smi, Myself, and I (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.10.2023

Nas and 50 Cent are teaming up on 'King's Disease 4'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.10.2023

50 Cent regrets dragging Fat Joe into Ja Rule beef

By DJ First Class
  /  02.10.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More