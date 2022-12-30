Yesterday (Dec. 29), Jay Critch dropped off one final offering, “Spooky,” to close out his fourth quarter. The new track features him putting his signature style on a drill instrumental produced by AXL Beats. In the accompanying music video shot by Suave, the Brooklyn emcee rounds up his crew as they take over the streets of his home city. On the song, he makes sure to slide in some NYC references as well:

“He turned his back on gang for a little small change, that boy is a sellout, I go on private planes, go right to the stage, and the shows all sell out/ Life is a movie, still in the shootin’, my brothers and we never fell out, pull up in spooky, them b**ches eyes get wide like Get Out (Hey)/ She wipe me down like Boosie, after I get in her mind, ‘ight, I’ma head out, feel like Biggie with the Coogi, big body leave with all the h**s from the let out/ All these toys and tools, when we see the boys in blue”

The “Dreams In A Wraith” rapper’s last body of work was 2021’s Critch Tape, a 23-track project with features from Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay and Drakeo The Ruler. Since then, he has steadily kept fans satisfied with plenty of offerings like “Stamped,” “Spin No Blocks,” “Click It,” “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny, “Gifted” and his collaboration with Harry Fraud titled “Born With It.”

In related news, Critch also wrapped up his “Talk Money Tour” earlier this year. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on tracks like “Rose Gold” by Yung Lano, “Identify Yourself” by Drakeo The Ruler and Ralfy The Plug, and more.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new “Spooky” music video down below.