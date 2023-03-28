Photo: Europa Press News / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Earlier today (March 28), attorney Ben Crump revealed on Twitter that he would deliver a national call for justice tomorrow (March 29) at the funeral of 28-year-old Irvo Otieno.

At Otieno’s family’s request, Reverend Al Sharpton will provide the eulogy at the First Baptist Church of South Richmond in Richmond, Virginia. The news comes days after Crump called on the public to sign a petition for additional mental health training to be administered within law enforcement.

“Irvo Otieno didn’t deserve to be smothered to death when he needed help with a mental health crisis!” Crump captioned his Twitter post. “He isn’t the first and likely won’t be the last person with mental illness to be brutally victimized by police. Call for more mental health training for law enforcement officers.”

As previously reported, Otieno passed away on March 6 after he was pinned on the ground for 12 minutes by several Virginia deputies and hospital staff employees. He arrived at Central State Hospital, a mental health facility, by way of officers for intake. He was initially at Henrico County jail after authorities alleged he was aggressive toward them and charged him after they took him into emergency custody on March 3. 

A state prosecutor released surveillance footage of the incident after Otieno’s family consented. It showed that the Kenyan native was shackled at his hands and feet and dragged by authorities. Following a sudden movement, officers piled on top of Otieno with at least one reportedly putting their knee in his back. 

Otieno laid motionless as a deputy checked his pulse. With no response, law enforcement and hospital workers waited several minutes before they performed CPR on the 28-year-old. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the Dinwiddie County prosecutor, has since charged seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital staff employees with second-degree murder.

After watching the video, Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, spoke at a news conference and said, “My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog. I saw it with my own eyes on the video.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Chicago brothers fight to prove their innocence two years after being exonerated of 1994 murder

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Elderly deaf woman may pursue lawsuit after Texas officers allegedly broke her arm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ben Crump
Irvo Otieno
Mental Health
Police Brutality
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nashville school shooter legally bought 7 guns before deadly attack, police say

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Chicago brothers fight to prove their innocence two years after being exonerated of 1994 murder

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Elderly deaf woman may pursue lawsuit after Texas officers allegedly broke her arm

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More