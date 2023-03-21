Photo: Picture Alliance / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Today (March 21), a Virginia prosecutor released the surveillance video that showed Irvo Otieno’s final moments before he died during intake at Central State Hospital. According to CNN, the footage, which doesn’t include audio, began with Otieno being forced into a room while cuffed by his hands and feet. They then dragged him into an “upright seated position” on the ground with his “back against a chair.” Several minutes later, eight employees and police officers pinned Otieno, whose body jerked, to the ground after he turned onto his side.

While the outlet noted that there wasn’t a clear view of Otieno throughout the footage, viewers could see one of the deputies allegedly lay across Otieno as his associates and workers forced him on his stomach, then back. Multiple officers reportedly attempted to restrain the aspiring rapper using their knees, similar to how George Floyd was killed in 2020. After 12 minutes of being forced onto the ground, one of the deputies was seen trying to check Otieno’s neck pulse, but he was unresponsive. An additional three minutes went by before someone administered CPR to Otieno, who was still cuffed, the outlet added.

The video was initially set not to be released, but upon approval by Otieno’s family, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill decided to release it to the public. “My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog,” Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, said at a news conference. “I saw it with my own eyes on the video.” Baskervill’s office also released multiple 911 calls the facility employees reportedly made to report that Otieno was unconscious and had been “aggressive.” She revealed to the outlet that she believed workers made the calls after the Kenya native had already passed away.

Authorities initially encountered Otieno on March 3 after responding to a report of a possible burglary. After finding the 28-year-old, he was placed under emergency custody. Otieno’s mother revealed that he did struggle with mental illness. After being arrested, he was taken to a hospital and then to jail with several charges after Henrico cops alleged he was “assaultive toward officers.” On May 6, law enforcement transported Otieno from the jail to the facility, where he passed away. Thus far, seven Virginia deputies and three employees at the facility have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Otieno’s case.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Department of Justice says Louisville police allowed K-9 to attack Black teen without warning

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson's friends reportedly laughed and asked to be taken to dinner after her death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Irvo Otieno
Mental Health
Police Brutality
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Check out Young Dolph's new "Love For The Streets" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Three found guilty in 2018 murder of XXXTentacion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Prosecutors are preparing to release footage of Irvo Otieno's death to the public

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Department of Justice says Louisville police allowed K-9 to attack Black teen without warning

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson's friends reportedly laughed and asked to be taken to dinner after her death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More