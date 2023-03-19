Photo: Boonchai wedmakawand via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

In the coming days, Virginia prosecutors plan to release the 12-minute video of Irvo Otieno’s final moments before he passed away after being smothered by medical personnel and deputies at a mental health facility at the Central State Hospital.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 28-year-old was arrested on March 3 when police found him while responding to a possible burglary call. Otieno was placed under an emergency custody order and transferred to the Henrico County Jail West before landing at the hospital’s facility. It was there that the aspiring hip hop artist, who had a past with mental illness that required medical treatment, met his demise.

The beloved son was bound at the ankles and hands when deputies pulled him from a chair and pinned him to the ground after claiming he had been combative. For 12 minutes, the law enforcement members and three hospital employees held him down with their knees pressed into his back until he lay motionless.

“When you see that video, you will be shocked,” said Attorney Mark Krudys, who, along with Benjamin Crump, is representing the family, at a press conference on Thursday (March 16). “The force of them — you can see that they’re putting their back into it. Every single part of his body is being pushed down with absolute brutality. You cannot even see his image many times.”

Family members have also viewed the gut-wrenching footage. “My son was tortured,” exclaimed Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, at the press conference. “At what point do we consider mental illness a crime? Can someone explain to me why my brother’s not here right now? Someone explain to me why my mother can’t sleep, can’t eat — we’re broken,” said Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s older brother.

Thus far, 10 people have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Otieno’s death: deputies Bradley Disse, Brandon Rodgers, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine Branch, Kaiyell Sanders, Randy Boyer, Tabitha Levere, and hospital employees Darian Blackwell, Sadarius Williams, and Wavie Jones.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Department of Justice says Louisville police allowed K-9 to attack Black teen without warning

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson's friends reportedly laughed and asked to be taken to dinner after her death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Rasheem Carter's cousin thanks Cardi B, Ben Crump for bringing attention to his inhumane death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Irvo Otieno
Mental Health
Police Brutality
RIP
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Department of Justice says Louisville police allowed K-9 to attack Black teen without warning

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Disgraced Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to federal tax evasion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Lil Keed's posthumous 'Keed Talk To Em 2' album has arrived

By Regina Cho
  /  03.17.2023

Three hospital workers added to suspects charged with second-degree murder in Irvo Otieno's case

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Posthumous Coolio album titled ‘LONG LIVE COOLIO' is officially in the works

By Regina Cho
  /  03.16.2023

Tyre Sampson's mother reaches settlement as FreeFall ride is demolished

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Shanquella Robinson's friends reportedly laughed and asked to be taken to dinner after her death

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

A trail camera photo captured Rasheem Carter shirtless in the woods on the day he disappeared

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

Rasheem Carter's cousin thanks Cardi B, Ben Crump for bringing attention to his inhumane death

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.15.2023

7 Virginia deputies charged with a Black man's death during mental health facility intake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023

Damson Idris says John Singleton tested his survival skills in South Central for "Snowfall" audition

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023

New Louisville police oversight body granted authority to interview officers and access bodycam footage

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.15.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More