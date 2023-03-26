The hip hop community is collectively mourning the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr. The prominent Atlanta entertainment figure’s passing was confirmed on Saturday (March 25) on his Instagram page.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Evans family announces the untimely passing of my father, Claybourne Evans Jr.,” wrote a family member in the post. “He fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends, on today, March 24, 2023. He lived an extraordinary life filled with love, hard work, and laughter. He touched many lives…Continue his legacy.” According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Evans suffered a massive stroke earlier this month.

Condolences from industry heavy hitters flooded the comments. Jazzy Pha wrote, “My Mf [brother], we prayed hard! God wanted you to be w/ Him & I know you [are] smiling … Sheesh man, gotta make these plays… Love you bro!” REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs commented, “So sorry to hear this news. THIS BREAKS MY HEART. [One] of the REALEST. IMMA MISS THE LOVE YOU ALWAYS SHOWED ME FROM DAY 1 ! We will miss you. Love.” And singers Monica and Keri Hilson also paid their respects along with Pharrell Williams, Busta Rhymes, Ty Dolly $ign, and so many others whose lives were touched by Evans.

The Rubicon Brand Management CEO was known for representing T.I., Travis Scott, Lil Duval, JaySki, Erica Duchess, and DJ MLK. He also served as the vice president of Grand Hustle Records. Tip shared multiple posts on Instagram reflecting on the countless memories he shared with his longtime business partner.

In one, the rapper shared a photo of himself standing alongside Evans and another gentleman decked out in suits. “So, it was Obama’s inauguration in D.C. ’08… It was cold AF outside & we [were] invited to all the events, but I couldn’t pass [the] Secret Service security background check at none of ‘em (until after he [Obama] left),” began T.I.’ recollection. “So we go from party to party only to hear, ‘D**n, y’all just missed ‘em.’ This was us at the last party of the night, I think. [And] Clay was laughing at me tal[king] ‘bout, ‘[This] [the] closest you gon’ get to the O’s tonight…convict!’ And here we are in DC again tonight…minus [one].”

A celebration of life will held held on April 1 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear blue. Additional tributes to Evans can be viewed below.

