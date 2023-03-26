Photo: Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

The hip hop community is collectively mourning the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr. The prominent Atlanta entertainment figure’s passing was confirmed on Saturday (March 25) on his Instagram page.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Evans family announces the untimely passing of my father, Claybourne Evans Jr.,” wrote a family member in the post. “He fought a good fight and transitioned peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends, on today, March 24, 2023. He lived an extraordinary life filled with love, hard work, and laughter. He touched many lives…Continue his legacy.” According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Evans suffered a massive stroke earlier this month.

Condolences from industry heavy hitters flooded the comments. Jazzy Pha wrote, “My Mf [brother], we prayed hard! God wanted you to be w/ Him & I know you [are] smiling … Sheesh man, gotta make these plays… Love you bro!” REVOLT Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs commented, “So sorry to hear this news. THIS BREAKS MY HEART. [One] of the REALEST. IMMA MISS THE LOVE YOU ALWAYS SHOWED ME FROM DAY 1 ! We will miss you. Love.” And singers Monica and Keri Hilson also paid their respects along with Pharrell Williams, Busta Rhymes, Ty Dolly $ign, and so many others whose lives were touched by Evans.

The Rubicon Brand Management CEO was known for representing T.I., Travis Scott, Lil Duval, JaySki, Erica Duchess, and DJ MLK. He also served as the vice president of Grand Hustle Records. Tip shared multiple posts on Instagram reflecting on the countless memories he shared with his longtime business partner.

In one, the rapper shared a photo of himself standing alongside Evans and another gentleman decked out in suits. “So, it was Obama’s inauguration in D.C. ’08… It was cold AF outside & we [were] invited to all the events, but I couldn’t pass [the] Secret Service security background check at none of ‘em (until after he [Obama] left),” began T.I.’ recollection. “So we go from party to party only to hear, ‘D**n, y’all just missed ‘em.’ This was us at the last party of the night, I think. [And] Clay was laughing at me tal[king] ‘bout, ‘[This] [the] closest you gon’ get to the O’s tonight…convict!’ And here we are in DC again tonight…minus [one].”

A celebration of life will held held on April 1 at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Those who plan to attend are asked to wear blue. Additional tributes to Evans can be viewed below.

 

Jeramaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saweetie joins Baby Tate for new "Hey Mickey (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Hit-Boy unleashes new 'Surf or Drown' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023
Jeramaine Dupri addresses people discrediting him over his remarks about creating "106 & Park"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Swizz Beatz says there's no chance 50 Cent and Lil Wayne are battling each other on Verzuz

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023

Joe Budden doubles down on calling Michael B. Jordan corny but denies there's beef

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  03.25.2023

Four ex-cops charged with the death of Tyre Nichols get decertified by Tennessee commission panel

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.24.2023

JAY-Z's net worth has soared to $2.5 billion according to new 'Forbes' report

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Lola Brooke taps Latto and Yung Miami for new "Don't Play With It (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saweetie joins Baby Tate for new "Hey Mickey (Remix)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Las Vegas bus driver continues route as passenger fatally stabs victim 33 times

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Derek Anderson says Don Toliver has albums worth of amazing songs ready

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.24.2023

REVOLT Premiere: BIA joins forces with Timbaland for new "I'M THAT B**CH" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

Saucy Santana says to dial "1-800-Bad-Bxtch" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.24.2023

6LACK returns with third LP 'Since I Have a Lover'

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023

Hit-Boy unleashes new 'Surf or Drown' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.24.2023
