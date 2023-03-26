Photo: Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Jermaine Dupri is staying steadfast to the belief that he helped make “106 & Park.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the producer ruffled a few feathers when he claimed that he made the popular music video countdown show to launch Bow Wow to super stardom.

During a previous appearance on “The GAUDS Show” podcast, Dupri said that he was inspired by MTV’s “TRL.” The So So Def executive went on to recall speaking directly with Stephen Hill, BET’s then head of programming, about the creation of the show, and, well, the rest is history. However, both Hill and Bow spoke out saying that Dupri had a vastly different recollection of how the series, which was first hosted by personalities Free and AJ Calloway, came to fruition. Now, in a new appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” the “Welcome to Atlanta” hitmaker laid out exactly how he feels he helped influence the launching of “106 & Park,” and how people can be quick to discredit the work he does behind the scenes.

“If you don’t see Jermaine Dupri working, [if] you don’t see me doing what we gotta do, then you gone always — you not gonna believe anything that happens,” started the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee on Friday (March 24). The entertainer used “The Rap Game” as a prime example of the work he does to create paths for his artists to succeed. In Dupri’s case, the rap competition that consisted of teens helped to put artists such as Latto and Jayla Marie on the map. “If you didn’t see it…and I said I created a TV show that introduced you to Latto, somebody would challenge that. Somebody would challenge you and say, ‘No, you didn’t,’” he noted.

Dupri further explained, “If they (BET) had this idea in they mind prior to me saying this, then God bless them. But I’m saying what artist was they gon’ launch that show with? Because I provided the artist that made that show what that show became. It wasn’t no Chris Brown before Bow Wow. It wasn’t no Lil Romeo before Bow Wow.”

When asked if he was seeking credit for any involvement he may have had in the show’s success, Durpri said no. “I’m not speaking on it now about me wanting credit. What I was speaking on, on that show (The GAUDS), was the fact of what I do for my artists, right? I’m going to take that extra mile to do what I do to make sure my artists get that stretch, and that’s all I was saying.

He continued, “I put a call in to Stephen Hill and said, ‘Yo, we need to do a show that looks like blah, blah, blah ‘cause I have this new artist by the name of Bow Wow. Is that me making it? I don’t know, but I know that that’s what happened… People can take it however they want to take it.”

See related post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

"Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers says fan adoration for Beyoncé was easy to lean into

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Bow Wow
Entertainment
Jermaine Dupri
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ray Vaughn recruits London Monét for "Plot Twist"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Energy-wise, Halle Bailey says the new generation of actors are just cool as hell

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Tyler, The Creator returns with new visual for "DOGTOOTH"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

EST Gee heats things up in new "KADAS SONG" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

RV and Headie One reunite for "Guilty" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

Latto hits cruise control in "777 Radio" trailer and taps Chlöe Bailey as her first guest

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

IDK and Rich The Kid join forces for new "850" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Roddy Ricch and Kodak Black join Internet Money for "I Remember"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

City Girls' JT shows love to Ciara as she praises the "Da Girls" anthem

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Flo Milli reveals new 'You Still Here, Ho ? (Extended)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

TDE's CEO raises hopes for a new Black Hippy release: "They owe y'all an album or EP"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

"Swarm" co-creator Janine Nabers says fan adoration for Beyoncé was easy to lean into

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

White anchor's use of Snoop Dogg's "Fo shizzle, my nizzle" has social media rolling

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Donald Glover swarmed by success in copyright infringement suit victory over "This Is America"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More