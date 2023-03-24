Photo: South_agency via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

A school board meeting in Temecula, California got intense on Wednesday (March 22) evening. Parents, staff and other community members gathered to discuss Critical Race Theory being taught in the district when a white woman shouted for a Black speaker to “leave the country.” What happened next? He was thrown out by officers.

Almost immediately, multiple videos of the altercation and the events that followed began surfacing on social media. “A Black man at a school board meeting in Temecula, [California] is thrown out for confronting a woman who told him to ‘leave the country,’” one post with over 200 retweets said. It included footage of the aftermath. Another person who was present “caught a little bit of who we now know as Deon, who spoke so eloquently at the school board meeting in Temecula last night, before he was told by a woman to ‘go to another country!’ as he walked back to his seat.”

In the clip, Deon said, in part, “It is not Ruby Bridges who has a problem with history being taught accurately. It’s the people who threw rocks at a 6-year-old for trying to simply go to school, whose grandchildren might learn and see their pictures and recognize their faces as they were throwing rocks at this little girl instead of taking this opportunity to show progress.” Many in the room stood and cheered, but one woman verbally expressed her disdain for his opinion and suggested he leave the country if he was dissatisfied.

This prompted an eruption of emotion from both parties, and although the two never got physical, only Deon was escorted away by officers who were already present. Video also captured who users claimed to be Temecula councilwoman Jessica Alexandra and Nick Pardue, a teacher in the district, pleading with other officials to allow the woman who made the outburst to stay at the meeting. As all of this was going on, another video recorded a grown white man bracing up to a much smaller Black female teen. With the adult angrily yelling in her face, she put up her arms in fear to protect herself. Dozens of adults stood by and watched, and only two eventually intervened.

See clips from the meeting below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

High schooler sues after teacher attacks over Pledge of Allegiance

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Howard University is “prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Ohio student beaten unconscious for not sharing answers to biology quiz

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.24.2023

Denver student's body recovered after 2 staff members were injured in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Texas university cancels drag show after comparing it to Blackface

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old recalls attack: "I thought I had died"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

6-year-old school shooter won't face charges for critically wounding teacher

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

High schooler sues after teacher attacks over Pledge of Allegiance

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.10.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

Howard University is “prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More