A school board meeting in Temecula, California got intense on Wednesday (March 22) evening. Parents, staff and other community members gathered to discuss Critical Race Theory being taught in the district when a white woman shouted for a Black speaker to “leave the country.” What happened next? He was thrown out by officers.

Almost immediately, multiple videos of the altercation and the events that followed began surfacing on social media. “A Black man at a school board meeting in Temecula, [California] is thrown out for confronting a woman who told him to ‘leave the country,’” one post with over 200 retweets said. It included footage of the aftermath. Another person who was present “caught a little bit of who we now know as Deon, who spoke so eloquently at the school board meeting in Temecula last night, before he was told by a woman to ‘go to another country!’ as he walked back to his seat.”

A Black man at a school board meeting in Temecula, CA is thrown out for confronting a woman who told him to “leave the country” pic.twitter.com/cp0011zNFH — Marjorie Gaylor Queen 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tim_Tweeted) March 23, 2023

In the clip, Deon said, in part, “It is not Ruby Bridges who has a problem with history being taught accurately. It’s the people who threw rocks at a 6-year-old for trying to simply go to school, whose grandchildren might learn and see their pictures and recognize their faces as they were throwing rocks at this little girl instead of taking this opportunity to show progress.” Many in the room stood and cheered, but one woman verbally expressed her disdain for his opinion and suggested he leave the country if he was dissatisfied.

This prompted an eruption of emotion from both parties, and although the two never got physical, only Deon was escorted away by officers who were already present. Video also captured who users claimed to be Temecula councilwoman Jessica Alexandra and Nick Pardue, a teacher in the district, pleading with other officials to allow the woman who made the outburst to stay at the meeting. As all of this was going on, another video recorded a grown white man bracing up to a much smaller Black female teen. With the adult angrily yelling in her face, she put up her arms in fear to protect herself. Dozens of adults stood by and watched, and only two eventually intervened.

See clips from the meeting below.

Grown man tried to walk up on a child in Temecula, CA during a heated meeting over CRT. Who is this unwashed cretin? pic.twitter.com/SKNBakKxcT — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 24, 2023

He was incredible. I gave him a standing ovation. I was maybe 15 feet away from the Karen in question and it was insane. Theirs also video of a city councilwoman telling the board president not to remove her. — Jen P-SN🌻🧩📢 (@AutMomJen) March 24, 2023

Video has been published (youtube: Brian Nash & TikTok: doro_slay_gale) that shows Temecula Councilwoman Jessica Alexandra & Murietta Valley Trustee Nick Pardue pleading with Temecula Valley School Board Pres Joe Komrosky to NOT remove the racist white woman from the CRT mtg. pic.twitter.com/W57frQaJcj — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) March 24, 2023

The below video blaming black people for their own slavery was posted by Temecula Valley Unified School Board Trustee Jen Wiersma discussing TBUSD’s CRT workshops that were held this week and promoted this evening’s forum (which broke out in chaos over more racist comments): https://t.co/g4hCdzyUCW — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) March 23, 2023