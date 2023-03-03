Banning Black: The war on critical race theory being banned from schools

WATCH

Banning Black: The War On Critical Race Theory Being Banned From Schools

00:08:46
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
By REVOLT
  /  03.03.2023

“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the recent censorship, book-banning, and bills passed to remove critical race theory-related topics from classrooms.

Categories in this video:
Categories
REVOLT BLACK NEWS
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Education

Episodes

View More View More

Does TikTok really have an effect on Gen Z's mental health?

This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore TikTok’s impact on Gen Z users’ ...
By REVOLT

Do these weight loss tactics really work?

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we break down fact from fiction as we ...
By REVOLT

Meet Danielle Tillman, a Black Architect building in communities her ancestors set roots in

With only 2 percent of licensed architects in the United States being Black, we explore ...
By REVOLT

Dating, situationships and relationships in the digital era of Black love

On an all new episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the evolution of ...
By REVOLT
View More View More