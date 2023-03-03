Banning Black: The war on critical race theory being banned from schools

/ 03.03.2023
“REVOLT Black News Weekly” explores the recent censorship, book-banning, and bills passed to remove critical race theory-related topics from classrooms.
Does TikTok really have an effect on Gen Z's mental health?
This week on “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore TikTok’s impact on Gen Z users’ ...
Do these weight loss tactics really work?
In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment, we break down fact from fiction as we ...
Meet Danielle Tillman, a Black Architect building in communities her ancestors set roots in
With only 2 percent of licensed architects in the United States being Black, we explore ...
Dating, situationships and relationships in the digital era of Black love
On an all new episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the evolution of ...