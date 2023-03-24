The multihyphenate Mary J. Blige has officially transformed her music into a two-part love story on film. Yesterday (March 23), the New York native and Lifetime revealed behind-the-scenes looks at Real Love and Strength of a Woman, which will premiere on back-to-back Saturdays, beginning June 10 at 8 p.m.

Both movies are based on Blige’s biggest hits of the same name. In the clip, Blige revealed what inspired her to write the beloved ’90s and 2017 records: “When I wrote Real Love and Strength of a Woman, I was searching for love in people, but couldn’t find it. And, I finally found it in myself.”

Starring in the flicks are Ajiona Alexus and Da’Vinchi, with Princess Davis, Austin Anozie, Shiraine Haas, and Garfield Wilson to complete the cast, Deadline reported. Blige serves as the executive producer of both original movies under her Blue Butterfly Production banner, while Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson are co-producers.

Leading the way for the two-weekend premiere is Blige’s Real Love, which “follows 18-year-old Kendra (Alexus) as she sets off on her own for the first time at an HBCU in North Carolina. Attending on a scholarship, Kendra is determined to focus on school while balancing work-study and keeping things professional with Ben (Da’Vinchi), her photo class partner. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and even an unexpected pregnancy, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learning the meaning of ‘real love.'”

In the follow-up to Real Love, Kendra and Ben’s love journey takes a time jump of 15 years into Strength of a Woman. In the second flick, Kendra has become a successful photographer, although her marriage has not been as fortunate. While in a failing relationship, Kendra must sit with the decisions she made for the life she thought she wanted. As Ben emerges back into her life, she finds herself at a crisis point and has to muster the courage to take control of her life and “accept the love Ben may be offering again.”