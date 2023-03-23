After having their breakout year, FLO continues to ride their momentum straight into 2023. Today (March 23), the girl group — made up of Stella, Renée, and Jorja — unveiled their highly anticipated new single, “Fly Girl.” The track and accompanying music video boast a feature from the one and only Missy Elliott. On the song, the girls sing about getting dolled up for a night out over a sample of Missy’s iconic “Work It” record:

“If you’re a fly girl, get your nails done, get a pedicure, get your hair did/ See, you’re tellin’ me I’m pretty, but it’s obvious, I don’t need no man to tell me where the party is (Woo)/ If you’re a fly girl (Fly), get your nails done (Girl), get a pedicure (Hair), get your hair did/ See, you’re tellin’ me I’m pretty, but it’s obvious, I don’t need no man to tell me where the party is (New FLO)”

Fans were quick to shower the girls with support and point out how much success they have garnered before their first album. “The fact that it’s a year into their debut, they’ve sold out tours, they’re performing at multiple festivals, they’ve been noticed by legendary icons, and now a Missy Elliott feature! All before their album! FLO are truly the IT girls,” one of the top YouTube comments under the video reads.

Most recently, the London-based singers also landed a placement on Stormzy’s project when they provided their harmonies on “Hide & Seek (Remix).” In summer 2022, they dropped off their debut EP, The Lead, a short and sweet body of work that boasted fan-favorites like “Cardboard Box” and “Immature.” A few months afterward, FLO released their official follow-up track, “Not My Job.”

Be sure to press play on FLO’s brand new “Fly Girl” music video featuring Missy Elliott down below.