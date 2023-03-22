A Rush Hour 4 may finally be happening. Talk about a fourth installment dates back to 2018, but the franchise’s leads have recently thrown the convo back into the mix. While on a promo tour for his upcoming motion-picture, Air, Chris Tucker, who plays detective Carter in the cult-classic, said he’s “excited” to return to the project.

“You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level. That’s what I like… I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… Rush Hour 4, that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie [Chan], but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it,” Tucker said yesterday (March 21) during an interview with V-103’s “Big Tigger Morning Show.”

In December 2022, Chan also gave fans hope for a new release. During the Red Sea International Film Festival, he said Rush Hour 4 was officially in development. The star also revealed he’d be working with the movie’s director to help write the script. Variety notes that one reason for the delay could be because Brett Ratner, who directed the first three of the franchise, has recently been plagued with sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. In light of his legal woes, Warner Bros. cut ties with him.

The first Rush Hour hit theaters in 1998 and raked in more than $240 million at the box office. The second came in 2001 and brought in over $340 million. The most recent of the trilogy came in 2007.

In the meantime, Tucker’s latest project, Air, has an April 5, 2023 release date. According to a synopsis, the film will tell the story behind Nike pursuing basketball rookie Michael Jordan to create a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture.