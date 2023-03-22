Photo: Presley Ann / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

A Rush Hour 4 may finally be happening. Talk about a fourth installment dates back to 2018, but the franchise’s leads have recently thrown the convo back into the mix. While on a promo tour for his upcoming motion-picture, Air, Chris Tucker, who plays detective Carter in the cult-classic, said he’s “excited” to return to the project.

“You’re going to see a lot of good stuff coming, but it’s going to be on a whole other level. That’s what I like… I’m excited about that. It’s not going to be what you’ve normally seen… Rush Hour 4, that’s something I definitely will probably drop in there because I love working with Jackie [Chan], but I’ve got some new stuff that I think you’re really gonna like. I’m excited about it,” Tucker said yesterday (March 21) during an interview with V-103’s “Big Tigger Morning Show.”

In December 2022, Chan also gave fans hope for a new release. During the Red Sea International Film Festival, he said Rush Hour 4 was officially in development. The star also revealed he’d be working with the movie’s director to help write the script. Variety notes that one reason for the delay could be because Brett Ratner, who directed the first three of the franchise, has recently been plagued with sexual harassment and misconduct allegations. In light of his legal woes, Warner Bros. cut ties with him.

The first Rush Hour hit theaters in 1998 and raked in more than $240 million at the box office. The second came in 2001 and brought in over $340 million. The most recent of the trilogy came in 2007.

In the meantime, Tucker’s latest project, Air, has an April 5, 2023 release date. According to a synopsis, the film will tell the story behind Nike pursuing basketball rookie Michael Jordan to create a partnership that revolutionizes the world of sports and contemporary culture.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Ari Lennox auditions for Disney and gets Twitter’s stamp of approval

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback gets pitched by Twitter to star in Jordan Peele's 2024 film

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback's "Who's your favorite artist?" scene in "Swarm" sends Twitter into an uproar

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Tucker
Entertainment
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Ari Lennox auditions for Disney and gets Twitter’s stamp of approval

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback gets pitched by Twitter to star in Jordan Peele's 2024 film

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Dominique Fishback's "Who's your favorite artist?" scene in "Swarm" sends Twitter into an uproar

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada remind women they're worthy of real love

By Ty Cole
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Twitter users react to Paris Jackson's "Swarm" appearance that almost flew over everyone's head

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More