After 15 years, Rush Hour 4 is in the making. Jackie Chan confirmed the news. Today (Dec. 8), the Hong Kong actor appeared at the Red Sea Film Festival, where he announced to fans that he is currently in negotiation to make a fourth Rush Hour film.

“We’re talking about part four right now,” Chan told the festival crowd. He also said that he plans to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script.

It was said that the fourth installment of the action-packed crime-fighting comedy had been in the works since 2018. Chan’s co-star in all three previous films, Chris Tucker, also confirmed the news on ESPN’s podcast “The Plug.”

“It’s happening,” Tucker said. “This is gonna be the rush of all rushes. Jackie is ready and we want to do this so that people don’t ever forget it.”

Neither Chan nor Tucker revealed any further details about the film, including a release date or who’ll be directing. Brett Ratner, who shot the previous three Rush Hour movies, is currently facing numerous sexual harassment allegations. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In Nov. 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct, causing Warner Bros. to cut all ties with him.

Rush Hour’s producer Arthur Sarkissian confirmed that Ratner is not attached to the upcoming movie at all and said: “All I’m interested in is to make the best movie possible.”

The Rush Hour series started with the first film in 1998, extending to 2007. The series is based on a Hong Kong detective developing an unexpected relationship with a loud and obnoxious LAPD officer. Despite their cultural differences, the two officers forms a crime fighting bond.

A combination of the three films globally grossed of over $840 million at the box office.