/ 12.13.2022
“Rate ‘Em” host Ashley Hall is back to review another unique pair. For this all-new episode, the sneaker enthusiast gives us a detailed look at the Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” in velvet. Tune in!
Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low SP | 'Rate 'Em'
Host Legendary Lade returns for an all-new episode of “Rate ‘Em.” For this installment, the ...
Concepts x Dunk Low SB "Orange Lobster" | 'Rate 'Em'
“Rate ‘Em” is back with an all-new episode and another exciting pair. This week, watch ...
"Lost & Found" AJ1s | 'Rate 'Em'
Season two of “Rate ‘Em” kicks off with an especially premium pair. Watch as host ...
Nike NOCTA x Hot Step Air Terra in "Triple Black" | 'Rate 'Em'
This week’s “Rate ‘Em” sees Nike team up with Drake’s imprint NOCTA for the Hot ...