Photo: Steve Granitz / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Earlier today (March 22), Hulu released the official trailer for “RapCaviar Presents,” a documentary series that tackles some of today’s issues from hip hop artists’ perspectives. It is based on the influential Spotify playlist launched in 2015. City Girls, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Polo G, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and more will appear in the series.

The show was produced by Karam Gill, who is also the series’ creative director. Carl Chery and Liz Gateley of Spotify oversee the creative process, while Steve Rivo serves as showrunner. Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett are also episodic directors.

According to the “RapCaviar Presents'” official synopsis, “With a focus on candid, riveting storytelling,” viewers can expect “each episode [to] examine a deep-rooted issue affecting hip hop artists, their fans, and society at large, including explorations of mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media criticism, and the cost of virality.”

The synopsis continued, “Featuring commentary from cultural tastemakers, media experts, and extensive historical context, the series highlights tales of triumph, disruption, empowerment, and redemption. Follow a new generation of artists as they confront contentious topics, reshape the culture, and challenge societal norms while making some of the most impactful music of their careers.”

Recently, Hulu shared an exclusive “RapCaviar Presents” clip featuring Tyler and Pharrell Williams. In the short video, Tyler credited the Grammy Award-winning producer for changing his career trajectory. “I didn’t have a father. I didn’t have a big brother, [and] I didn’t have a big cousin,” the Odd Future artist stated. “So, as a kid, since 10/11, Pharrell is who I looked at.” The clip revealed moments between the pair throughout their friendship. After a studio conversation with the Virginia Beach native, Tyler said he went home and wanted to “change everything.”

“RapCaviar Presents” is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 30. Watch the official trailer below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Chris Tucker teases 'Rush Hour 4,' says he loves working with Jackie Chan

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
City Girls
Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion
Pharrell
Rap
Tyler the Creator
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Keke Palmer reflects on 'Big Boss' project as she reveals its release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist recruit Big Sean for "Palisades, CA"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Chris Tucker teases 'Rush Hour 4,' says he loves working with Jackie Chan

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More