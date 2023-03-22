Earlier today (March 22), Hulu released the official trailer for “RapCaviar Presents,” a documentary series that tackles some of today’s issues from hip hop artists’ perspectives. It is based on the influential Spotify playlist launched in 2015. City Girls, Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Polo G, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, and more will appear in the series.

The show was produced by Karam Gill, who is also the series’ creative director. Carl Chery and Liz Gateley of Spotify oversee the creative process, while Steve Rivo serves as showrunner. Gill, Quan Lateef-Hill, Peter J. Scalettar, Wendy J.N. Lee, Farah X, and Mandon Lovett are also episodic directors.

Today’s rap stars have something to say. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, #RapCaviarPresents drops March 30. pic.twitter.com/pIvXMG4SJi — Hulu (@hulu) March 22, 2023

According to the “RapCaviar Presents'” official synopsis, “With a focus on candid, riveting storytelling,” viewers can expect “each episode [to] examine a deep-rooted issue affecting hip hop artists, their fans, and society at large, including explorations of mental health, women’s sexuality, the criminalization of rap, social media criticism, and the cost of virality.”

The synopsis continued, “Featuring commentary from cultural tastemakers, media experts, and extensive historical context, the series highlights tales of triumph, disruption, empowerment, and redemption. Follow a new generation of artists as they confront contentious topics, reshape the culture, and challenge societal norms while making some of the most impactful music of their careers.”

Recently, Hulu shared an exclusive “RapCaviar Presents” clip featuring Tyler and Pharrell Williams. In the short video, Tyler credited the Grammy Award-winning producer for changing his career trajectory. “I didn’t have a father. I didn’t have a big brother, [and] I didn’t have a big cousin,” the Odd Future artist stated. “So, as a kid, since 10/11, Pharrell is who I looked at.” The clip revealed moments between the pair throughout their friendship. After a studio conversation with the Virginia Beach native, Tyler said he went home and wanted to “change everything.”

The RapCaviar docuseries premieres March 30 only on Hulu. Here’s a sneak peek of the first episode featuring Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Williams. #RapCaviarPresents pic.twitter.com/PQQHKp2M23 — Carl Chery (@carlchery) February 7, 2023

“RapCaviar Presents” is set to premiere on the streaming platform on March 30. Watch the official trailer below: