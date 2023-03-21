Cardi B won her defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in January 2022. The YouTube blogger was ordered to pay the Grammy-winning rapper $4 million in damages and to remove her salacious videos from the internet. Tasha (government name Latasha Kebe) appealed her case in hopes of having it reevaluated, but today (March 21), the original decision was upheld and Kebe’s challenge was dismissed.

Kebe’s reasoning for trying to have the case looked at again was that the jury was presented an incomplete version of the entire story and insufficient evidence for them to examine. But, in its five-page decision handed down today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit found that Kebe forfeited her right to appeal after failing to properly make her arguments to the trial judge.

“Defendant Latasha Kebe asks for a new trial, saying that there was insufficient evidence for the jury verdict against her,” the verdict read, per Billboard. “But as she all but admits, she didn’t make either of the required post-verdict motions in the district court.” When it comes to the purported case-changing evidence she previously mentioned was missing, Kebe’s inability to pinpoint it disqualified her from moving the proceedings forward. “She never tells us where in the 5,500-page record the district court’s alleged errors can be found,” the Eleventh Circuit ruled. “Because Kebe’s brief falls well short of what we require, she has abandoned this argument.”

After Cardi’s initial victory in the case, Kebe’s decision to appeal seemed as though she was avoiding paying the Bronx-bred MC the money she was owed. “This is more than a hypothetical concern in this case,” Cardi’s lawyers warned in September 2022. “During the litigation, Kebe bragged publicly that she had taken steps to insulate herself from a judgment. And there have been recent online reports that Kebe has moved from Georgia to avoid enforcement of the judgment.”

Following the court’s decision, the rapper’s legal team was happy with the end result, telling Billboard, “We’re obviously pleased that the Eleventh Circuit has affirmed the jury’s unanimous and important verdict, which we believe was more than amply supported by the evidence presented in the case.”