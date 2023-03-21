On Thursday (March 16), Youngs Teflon dropped off a new single titled “Detergent,” a Knox Brown-produced effort that features Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost.The track sees all artists delivering the best advice to listeners in regard to street-oriented decision making.

“Burnin’ down the bridges for certain, yeah, who can’t swim, hope you’re learnin’, yeah, times like these go for worship, father God know I’m deservin’, washin’ the machine with detergent, yeah, can’t clean my sins with no Persil, yeah, times like these go for worship, but I don’t think forgivin’ is worth it, ghost ride the ringer while I’m loading up this coin, I’m a piggy bank, I don’t vote for Labour, I’m just stackin’ up these milli’ bands, couldn’t hack the Mac when I was young ’cause I had little hands…”

Directed by Jay Money, the accompanying clip begins with a shot of Wretch preparing food before an unknown individual delivers a message that brings him back to the streets. Teflon can be seen politicking with his crew while Boost makes his appearance while donning one of the biggest blades seen on camera.

Back in 2022, Youngs Teflon liberated the well-received body of work All Eyes On Me Against The World, an eight-song offering with assists from Ramz, Blade Brown, and Stardom. Months later, the “Nandos” emcee and South London representer unveiled All Eyes On Me Against The World (Side B), complete with an additional nine cuts and a remix of “Bar Codes” with Giggs. Outside of his own releases, he was a standout on notable drops like Knucks’ “Bible,” K-Trap’s “Molly Mae,” and Clavish’s “4 Of Us.”

Press play on Youngs Teflon, Wretch 32, and Tiny Boost’s visual for “Detergent.” If you missed it, you can stream the aforementioned All Eyes On Me Against The World in its entirety below.