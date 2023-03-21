Photo: Screenshot from Young Dolph’s “Love For The Streets” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Back in December of 2022, Young Dolph’s legacy was celebrated with Paper Route Frank, a 13-track posthumous project with features from PRE signees Big Moochie Grape, Key Glock, and SNUPE BANDZ, as well as trap veterans Chainz and Gucci Mane. Meanwhile, production on the album was handled by frequent collaborators Bandplay and Drumma Boy, along with CEOO, Dun Deal, and Sosa 808.

Today (March 21), fans are treated with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Love For The Streets.” The new visual combines archival footage of Dolph with clips from PRE’s recent car show in Memphis. On the track, he chants his bars over booming production by Dun Deal:

“Fell in lovе with the streets, fell in love with the streets (Yeah, yeah)/ New AMG (AMG), fours on the feet (Skrrt, skrrt), it’s time to eat, bon appétit, I called a freak (Where you at?)/ Then fell asleep, countin’ G’s (Yeah, yeah), you know how I be/ I could give a damn about a b**ch, man, you know me (B**ch), f**k her for three days, then dump her next week/ Had your b**ch rollin’ blunts in my passenger seat”

Since Dolph’s tragic death in November of 2021, his Paper Route Empire team has continued to keep his legacy alive through music. At the top of 2022, the label shared their Long Live Young Dolph compilation album, which was an eight-track tribute with appearances from Jay Fizzle, Kenny Muney, SNUPE BANDZ, Joddy Badass, and more.

The late Tennesse rapper’s last solo LP before he passed was 2020’s Rich Slave, a 16-track project with assists from Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, and G Herbo. The album climbed to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 65,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Be sure to check out Young Dolph’s brand new “Love For The Streets” video down below.

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"
By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Virginia prosecutor releases surveillance video of Irvo Otieno's senseless death
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Krept delivers "Nights Uptown" freestyle

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Lil Mosey drops off new "Flu Game" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ab-Soul delivers latest visual for "Gotta Rap"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Burna Boy and J Balvin have a "Rollercoaster" of a night in latest video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Ludacris returns to Ghana for a meetup with Sarkodie after 11 years
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.21.2023

Little Simz gives viewers a more personal look in new documentary
By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Larry June announces official "Larry's Market Run Tour" dates
By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023

Rick Ross' pet buffaloes escape from his Promise Land estate, roam neighborhood
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023
