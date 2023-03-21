Back in December of 2022, Young Dolph’s legacy was celebrated with Paper Route Frank, a 13-track posthumous project with features from PRE signees Big Moochie Grape, Key Glock, and SNUPE BANDZ, as well as trap veterans Chainz and Gucci Mane. Meanwhile, production on the album was handled by frequent collaborators Bandplay and Drumma Boy, along with CEOO, Dun Deal, and Sosa 808.

Today (March 21), fans are treated with the latest offering from the project, the official music video for “Love For The Streets.” The new visual combines archival footage of Dolph with clips from PRE’s recent car show in Memphis. On the track, he chants his bars over booming production by Dun Deal:

“Fell in lovе with the streets, fell in love with the streets (Yeah, yeah)/ New AMG (AMG), fours on the feet (Skrrt, skrrt), it’s time to eat, bon appétit, I called a freak (Where you at?)/ Then fell asleep, countin’ G’s (Yeah, yeah), you know how I be/ I could give a damn about a b**ch, man, you know me (B**ch), f**k her for three days, then dump her next week/ Had your b**ch rollin’ blunts in my passenger seat”

Since Dolph’s tragic death in November of 2021, his Paper Route Empire team has continued to keep his legacy alive through music. At the top of 2022, the label shared their Long Live Young Dolph compilation album, which was an eight-track tribute with appearances from Jay Fizzle, Kenny Muney, SNUPE BANDZ, Joddy Badass, and more.

The late Tennesse rapper’s last solo LP before he passed was 2020’s Rich Slave, a 16-track project with assists from Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, and G Herbo. The album climbed to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 65,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Be sure to check out Young Dolph’s brand new “Love For The Streets” video down below.