This Friday (Dec. 16), EMPIRE and Young Dolph’s estate will officially unveil Paper Route Frank, the late rapper’s first posthumous project. Earlier this week, the official tracklist was revealed, confirming that the album will contain features from Key Glock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Big Moochie Grape, and Snupe Bandz across 13 tracks.

Fans were gifted the first single from Paper Route Frank yesterday (Dec. 13) with “Old Ways.” The track features an O’Jays-sampling beat made by Dolph’s frequent collaborator Bandplay and sees the Memphis emcee rap about his hustling days:

“Drinkin’ Ace of Spades, no Rosé, ayy, celebratin’ with the gang, bring a whole case (What’s today?)/ Every day my birthday, I just want some more cake (Yeah, yeah), used to have a plug in San José (Yeah)/ First thing that he asked me, so, what’s your name? (Yeah), money hungry, young and dumb, ain’t got no brain (Yeah)/ On the e-way in somethin’ fast, foot to the floor, man (Yoom), damn, that p**sy good, I wanna give her my last name (Hol’ up)/ Then I had my lil’ boy, that shit changed my whole world”

Since Dolph’s tragic passing last November, his Paper Route Empire team has continued to keep his legacy alive through music. Back in January, the label shared their Long Live Young Dolph compilation album, which was an eight-track tribute to their head honcho.

Paper Route Frank will follow Dolph’s 2020 album, Rich Slave, a 16-track project with assists from Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, and G Herbo. The album climbed to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 65,000 album-equivalent units sold.

Be sure to press play on Young Dolph’s brand new “Old Ways” single down below.