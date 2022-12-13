As previously reported by REVOLT, it was announced that EMPIRE would be working with Young Dolph’s estate to liberate his first posthumous release, Paper Route Frank. Fans were also able to check out a single from said project titled “Get Away,” a bittersweet offering that saw the late rapper opening up about his mental health post-fame:

“Got tired of rein’ up and trappin’, now a n**ga sick of rappin’, all of this s**t just too basic, my past, I wish I could erase it… been a while since I went to church, hide my pain and tears in a verse, don’t nobody understand me, f**k some fame, f**k a GRAMMY, wish I could go be with my granny, sacrificed it all for the family…”

Yesterday (Dec. 12), a newspaper ad made its way to social media, which revealed that Paper Route Frank will be making landfall this Friday (Dec. 16). In addition, a tracklisting confirmed that the album will consist of 13 songs and additional features from Key Glock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Big Moochie Grape, and Snupe Bandz.

Upon its arrival, Paper Route Frank will follow Dolph’s 2020 release, Rich Slave, a 16-track offering with contributions from Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, and G Herbo. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 65,000 album-equivalent units, the Memphis rapper’s highest to date. The following year, he would team up with Glock for the equally successful Dum and Dummer 2. Tragically, Dolph would lose his life several months later at the age of 36.

Check out the full tracklisting for Paper Route Frank below. You can also pre-order the album here.

Paper Route Frank tracklist: