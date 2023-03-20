Photo: Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Today (March 20), three men were convicted for the murder of rapper XXXTentacion. The decision comes nearly five years after the 20-year-old (born Jahseh Onfroy) was fatally shot during a robbery as he sat in his BMW at a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018. Authorities say the assailants made off with $50,000 in cash.

According to the The New York Times, prosecutors named Michael Boatwright, 28, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, as the gunmen. Boatwright is accused of fatally wounding XXXTentacion as they struggled for the money. Dedrick Williams, 26, planned the theft and drove the getaway car that the three escaped in after killing the rising star. A jury deliberated for over a week and found the trio guilty of first-degree murder today. The publication adds that while prosecutors did not attempt to go through with the death penalty, the group does face mandatory life sentences.

A fourth person, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to to second-degree murder in XXXTentacion’s case last year. Allen was present in court today and testified against his co-conspirators — Boatwright, Newsome and Williams. Prosecutors from Broward County also credited surveillance video in today’s verdict. Footage reportedly showed at least two of the suspects watching the “HOPE” artist before carrying out the deadly attack. In addition to cellphone records linking the men to the crime, the thieves also took photos posing with the stolen funds after XXXTentacion’s murder.

Officials believe XXXTentacion was not the intended target that day. During the trial, it was revealed that the four were planning to rob other unsuspecting individuals but came across the emcee by chance. After noticing he was carrying a large amount of cash and confirming his identity, they put their plan into motion. Another passenger was with the young talent at the time but ran away once the attack began.

Chlöe Bailey reveals Missy Elliott, Future collabs on forthcoming album 'In Pieces'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring NLE Choppa

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.20.2023

Ludacris drops bonnet line with daughter based on "Karma's World" cartoon

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

2023 REVOLT House had SXSW lit with performances from The LOX, Fat Trel and more

By Payton Wilson
  /  03.20.2023

Potter Payper unveils new visual for "Corner Boy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie joins Desiigner on new "PMR" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

DoRoad drops off latest visual for "Gun Flu"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

EST Gee delivers new visual for "BALL LIKE ME TOO"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Pi'erre Bourne drops off "Honeyberry 2" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

French Montana drops animated visual for "RZA" with Benny The Butcher

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Hit-Boy announces 'Surf or Drown' album features and release date

By Regina Cho
  /  03.20.2023

André 3000, Lil Wayne, and more to appear on Killer Mike's forthcoming album 'Michael'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.20.2023

Sean Lampkin, best known for portraying Nipsey on "Martin," has passed away at 54

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.20.2023

Memphis lieutenant accused of misleading Tyre Nichols' parents retired with benefits

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Megan Thee Stallion stuns in chic photos celebrating Women's History Month

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023
