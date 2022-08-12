One of the four suspects involved in XXXTentacion’s murder case pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for a testimony against his three other co-defendants. On Friday (Aug. 12), attorney Jim Lewis said, “Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea. He pled to a lesser included offense of second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.”

In June 2018, Allen, Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome were accused of shooting and killing the rapper born Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy. XXXTentacion withdrew $50,000 from a bank before going to the RIVA Motorsports shop at 3671 N. Dixie Highway. The four are accused of killing the “SAD!” rapper for the cash, and the last moment lives forever on the internet. Allen was arrested days later at his sister’s home in Atlanta. All the culprits were indicted by a grand jury one month later, and Allen is facing life in prison.

Lewis continued, “Mr. Allen’s role in this, it was much less than the other three. More of an accessory after the fact than really part of the planning. Certainly, he never got out of the car, never had a gun, never shot anybody.” He added, “Obviously, we’re hoping for a lot better than a life sentence.” Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan is scheduled to sentence Allen on Feb. 23.

Hulu released a documentary in May called Look At Me: XXXTENTACION. The project analyzed the life of the Florida-born rapper. His career began at the tender age of 15, and he successfully built a solid fan base after uploading his music to SoundCloud. After XXXTentacion’s debut, his career was overshadowed by controversy and the documentary paints a vivid picture of the influential artist. The streaming giant’s description reads, “Director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”