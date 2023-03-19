Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23 / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.19.2023

Donald Glover and team have social media buzzing over “Swarm.” The psychological drama was released on Friday (March 17) and remained a viral hot topic all weekend long.

From dissecting all of the Beyoncé/Beyhive references to that viral sex scene between Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris and the murderous spree executed by star Dominique Fishback’s character Dre, not one aspect of the seven-episode series was overlooked. Well, except for one appearance in episode two, “Honey,” that has taken viewers a second to catch on to: Paris Jackson.

The oldest of Michael Jackson’s three children plays Hailey, a stripper whose stage name is Halsey — more on that in a second. She befriends Dre in between one of her many evolutions that take place throughout the series. In one scene, Hailey explains to Dre that she has struggled to be accepted in society because of her white skin, revealing, “I mean, I ran away from my last relationship because he couldn’t accept me as Black.” To which Dre bewilderedly responded by asking, “You’re Black?” Hailey says that her dad is Black, hence the reason she goes by Halsey, like the real-life biracial singer who passes for white.

“Swarm” co-creator and showrunner Janine Nabers spoke with Variety about the decision to cast Paris for the role. She said the idea came from casting director Carmen Cuba. “She pitched Paris Jackson, and we all like fell out. We were like, ‘Exactly. That’s exactly what we’re talking about,’” said Nabers.

Everyone on the show’s crew agreed that Paris nailed the role and was fantastic on set. “She’s a professional. She came in and asked all the right questions,” added Nabers, who is Black. She noted that the two also bonded over their Jewish backgrounds. “She identifies as Jewish, so we bonded about that. And she trusted us. She was like, ‘I understand what this role is, and here’s how I’m gonna approach it.’ She really just owned it, this character of a light-passing biracial woman who is really intent on letting everyone know about her Blackness.”

Check out some viewer reactions below.

Mary J. Blige is ready to team back up with Method Man on new music

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

"Swarm" showrunner Janine Nabers loved Malia Obama's "wild as hell" ideas

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Coco Jones was mortified after mistaking E-40 for Busta Rhymes

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell announce 'Good Burger 2' is officially happening

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.18.2023

Will Smith's Peacock Original "Bel-Air" renewed for season three

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Twitter reacts to Chlöe Bailey and Damson Idris' sex scene in "Swarm"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

"The Wire" star Lance Reddick dead at 60

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Megan Thee Stallion among celebrities partnering with Caring Across Generations

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Seth Rogen claims he "smoked some weed with Megan Thee Stallion" at Oscars after-party

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.17.2023

Keke Palmer to star in and co-produce Kevin Hart's 'The Backup'

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Lizzo reveals "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" series is coming back with season two

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.17.2023

Quinta Brunson shuts down critic who claimed she only attended charter schools

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.16.2023

Amanda Seales says suggesting Halle Bailey break up with DDG was just a joke

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.16.2023

Meagan Good speaks about being underestimated in new "Of The Essence" cover story

By Regina Cho
  /  03.15.2023

Omar Epps revisits Tupac prank from their time filming 'Juice'

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.15.2023
