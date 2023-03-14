Lizzo is seemingly having the time of her life while on her “Special Tour.” Since embarking on the 10-month trek, the Houston native has kept fans up-to-date online with some of the tour’s most memorable moments, including Lizzo twerking while playing the flute, stopping in between a song to hug a fan, and sharing behind-the-scenes clips of herself heading toward the stage. But her latest social media offering has given some viewers chills. Today (March 14), Lizzo shared a video of fans in Dublin, Ireland applauding her for over two minutes straight.

“This 2 1/2 minutes applause broke the sound barrier,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post. “Dublin, I still have chills. Thank you. ‘Special Tour.'”

Since 2019, when her first major label album, Cuz I Love You, entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, fans and viewers alike have witnessed Lizzo take the world by storm with her fun, highly energized, and positive spirit. On March 6, the 34-year-old artist showed off one of her many talents when she played the flute while twerking in a glitter-gold bodysuit and pants during a performance in Paris.

And in between her “Special Tour” shows, Lizzo has also taken the time to enjoy the fruits of her labor. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the talented singer and songwriter was awarded Record of the Year for her single “About Damn Time.” The win brought her total number of Grammys to four. “This is so unexpected!” Lizzo said before dedicating the award to the late singer Prince in her speech. “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. After feeling misunderstood as a young artist, I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place.”

Lizzo’s “Special Tour” will continue in Europe before returning to the States and ending on July 3 in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.