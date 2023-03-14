Photo: Roberto Ricciuti / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lizzo is seemingly having the time of her life while on her “Special Tour.” Since embarking on the 10-month trek, the Houston native has kept fans up-to-date online with some of the tour’s most memorable moments, including Lizzo twerking while playing the flute, stopping in between a song to hug a fan, and sharing behind-the-scenes clips of herself heading toward the stage. But her latest social media offering has given some viewers chills. Today (March 14), Lizzo shared a video of fans in Dublin, Ireland applauding her for over two minutes straight.

“This 2 1/2 minutes applause broke the sound barrier,” Lizzo captioned her Instagram post. “Dublin, I still have chills. Thank you. ‘Special Tour.'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Since 2019, when her first major label album, Cuz I Love You, entered the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart, fans and viewers alike have witnessed Lizzo take the world by storm with her fun, highly energized, and positive spirit. On March 6, the 34-year-old artist showed off one of her many talents when she played the flute while twerking in a glitter-gold bodysuit and pants during a performance in Paris.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

And in between her “Special Tour” shows, Lizzo has also taken the time to enjoy the fruits of her labor. At the 2023 Grammy Awards, the talented singer and songwriter was awarded Record of the Year for her single “About Damn Time.” The win brought her total number of Grammys to four. “This is so unexpected!” Lizzo said before dedicating the award to the late singer Prince in her speech. “When we lost Prince, I decided to dedicate my life to making positive music. After feeling misunderstood as a young artist, I wanted to make the world a better place, so I had to be that change to make the world a better place.”

Lizzo’s “Special Tour” will continue in Europe before returning to the States and ending on July 3 in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Coco Jones releases new sped up version of "ICU"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lizzo
Pop
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Baby stars in new futuristic AXE fine fragrance ad campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Muni Long joins Alex Vaughn for new "IYKYK" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Coco Jones releases new sped up version of "ICU"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More