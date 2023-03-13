Photo: Shahar Azran / Contributor via Getty Images
By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.13.2023
It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (March 15), viewers can look forward to Amanda Seales hitting up REVOLT’s fun new interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, La La Anthony, Da’Vinchi, Blac Chyna and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands!

This week, REVOLT has another exciting episode in store. Seales will sit in the hot seat to talk about her career, Vice President Kamala Harris, shady reporters, policing in the United States, her relationship with Issa Rae, her thoughts about certain celebrities and so much more.

Ahead of the all-new installment, REVOLT dropped the official trailer to get viewers ready for the must-watch chat. In the sneak peek, host Lee dove right in to discuss Seales’ infamous “Extra” interview and the issues with cops in America. Peep the quick clip up top. Seales was hype to get into the tea and set the record straight.

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on our website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Amanda Seales!

