Now in its third season, the MGM+ series “Godfather of Harlem” remains a great place for new hip hop and R&B thanks to Swizz Beatz, who has been handling executive production duties for the show since its inception. Today (March 10), he adds to that with “Street Opera,” a collaboration alongside SAINt JHN, Fivio Foreign, and BIA that switches from drill to club vibes throughout. While all parties deliver top quality verses, it’s Fivio’s bars that truly set everything off.

“I hop in the Phantom of the opera, huh, police keep on watchin’ us, huh, we too far, they can’t rock with us, so they gon’ need binoculars, I gotta lay low, huh, but that’s how my day go, yeah, I got a Spanish with some pesos, I got a Haitian killer with a Draco, he catch a body on his down time, that n**ga die, he come around mine…”

It’s been five years since Swizz Beatz liberated his sophomore studio LP, Poison, a 10-song effort with additional features from Lil Wayne, Giggs, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Pusha T, Young Thug, 2 Chainz, and more. During an interview with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” the Ruff Ryders alum confirmed that new albums will eventually follow.

“My next album is an R&B album, Beauty & The Beats, and my next album after that is Return of the Showtime, which is all energy,” he revealed. “So imagine [DMX‘s] ‘Party Up’ on 10,000 on every song because people look for me for the anthems and the energy. So, what I wanna do is curate all of my works, ’cause I can’t put all my expressions on one body of work and feel some spiritual s**t from it and feel the zone.”

Press play on Swizz Beatz, SAINt JHN, Fivio Foreign, and BIA’s “Street Opera” below.