Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

The hip hop world was shocked by the sudden death of Yonkers-bred rapper DMX in April 2021. To mark the two-year anniversary of the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” MC’s passing, Ruff Ryders Entertainment is holding a Ryde Out celebration and motorcycle caravan. 

“Save the date! On [April 9], please join the Ruff Ryders Family as we celebrate and remember our brother DMX and all our fallen soldiers with our NYC Ryde Out!” his former label and crew wrote on Instagram. “Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games and music. More detailed information to come.”

It’s not the first time the Ruff Ryders have hosted bike-centric events to honor their late colleague. On April 9, 2022, they commemorated him with Ryde Outs throughout Yonkers. Attendees visited sites including the label’s studio, X’s childhood home, and his gravesite in the Westchester County town.

DMX was beloved by his peers across the industry and was known for his humility, an increasingly rare quality among public figures today. At his memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2021, X’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz lamented that the artist didn’t receive as much love in life as he has in death. 

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” the Grammy-winning producer eulogized. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here. You got thousands of people claiming who they are, and tickets, and things like that.”

“This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here,” he added. “We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

The “Party Up” rhymer’s impact continues to be felt today. On Feb. 24, Lil Wayne paid homage to the New York legend with his song “Kant Nobody.” The track, produced by Swizz, reworks DMX’s “N**gaz Done Started Something” from his 1998 debut album, It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot

Photos surface showing LaTavia McGee safe after kidnapping in Mexico

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Pregnant woman killed in Chicago while committing armed robbery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

2 Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead, 2 others alive

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Tyre Nichols' photography featured in Palm Springs desert exhibit

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023
