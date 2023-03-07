The hip hop world was shocked by the sudden death of Yonkers-bred rapper DMX in April 2021. To mark the two-year anniversary of the “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” MC’s passing, Ruff Ryders Entertainment is holding a Ryde Out celebration and motorcycle caravan.

“Save the date! On [April 9], please join the Ruff Ryders Family as we celebrate and remember our brother DMX and all our fallen soldiers with our NYC Ryde Out!” his former label and crew wrote on Instagram. “Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games and music. More detailed information to come.”

It’s not the first time the Ruff Ryders have hosted bike-centric events to honor their late colleague. On April 9, 2022, they commemorated him with Ryde Outs throughout Yonkers. Attendees visited sites including the label’s studio, X’s childhood home, and his gravesite in the Westchester County town.

DMX was beloved by his peers across the industry and was known for his humility, an increasingly rare quality among public figures today. At his memorial service at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center in 2021, X’s longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz lamented that the artist didn’t receive as much love in life as he has in death.

“Words can’t describe our loss, but our gain is heavy as well because we got a real serious person upstairs that’s looking down on us, and that’s going to guide us through our journey,” the Grammy-winning producer eulogized. “I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here. You got thousands of people claiming who they are, and tickets, and things like that.”

“This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here,” he added. “We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

The “Party Up” rhymer’s impact continues to be felt today. On Feb. 24, Lil Wayne paid homage to the New York legend with his song “Kant Nobody.” The track, produced by Swizz, reworks DMX’s “N**gaz Done Started Something” from his 1998 debut album, It’s Dark & Hell Is Hot.