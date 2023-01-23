Earlier this month, the third season of “Godfather of Harlem” officially made its debut. Along with the series, fans are able to enjoy a new weekly song from the accompanying soundtrack, which is executive produced by Swizz Beatz. The first offering was “Hustle, Repeat” with Jadakiss, a gritty introduction track featuring co-production by Avenue Beatz.

Over the weekend, Swizz returned with the latest cut from Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Official Soundtrack), a brand new single with Dave East titled “DAMN.” On the song, the two New York natives combine their strengths to embody the attitude of the series:

“I done seen some things that made me question life for the rest of life/ Like all you sacrificed, rolling the dice, now you upset with life/ Now they jealous, no umbrellas, I walked through that rain myself”

“Godfather of Harlem” is a series about Bumpy Johnson, an infamous crime boss who ruled the streets of Harlem. After spending a decade in prison, he returned to find his city in shambles and overtaken by an Italian mob. Throughout the show, Johnson — played by Forest Whitaker — is on a journey to reclaim his throne.

East’s most recent body of work was 2022’s Book of David, a 17-song project hosted by DJ Drama. Behind the boards for most of the tracks was production duo Buda & Grandz, and fans have also been able to enjoy visuals for offerings like “No Promo,” “Seen A Lot,” and “Through The Fire.” Prior to that was HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?), which boasted appearances from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and plenty others across nine tracks.

Be sure to press play on Dave East’s brand new “DAMN” single from the “Godfather of Harlem” series down below.