Rae Sremmurd is ready to take 2023 by storm. Earlier today (March 9), the hip hop duo announced their highly anticipated new album, Sremm 4 Life, will drop on April 7. The group features Mississippi brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. The upcoming album will be the pair’s fourth body of work and the first since releasing SR3MM in 2018. Along with a new album announcement, the duo shared its official cover art and that their single “Big Frequency” will be available tonight. Back in January, Rae Sremmurd released “Sucka Or Sum,” a Jaxx, Juja, and Danny Wolf-produced track that is said to also appear on Sremm 4 Life.

“We sremm’d out all year. April 7. Sremm 4 Life,” Rae Sremmurd captioned their Instagram post.

In 2013, Rae Sremmurd signed a deal with Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records. The 33-year-old record producer revealed on Twitter that he worked with Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams on the pair’s new track. “Ear Drummer summer is loading,” Mike tweeted with the news.

Fun fact : I worked with my brother @Pharrell on @RaeSremmurd new single dropping tonight… Big ol 🌊 Ear Drummer Summer is loading…. — MADE-IT (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) March 9, 2023

On March 4, just a few days before Rae Sremmurd‘s big announcement, the duo uploaded a video on social media, where they discussed their music and career journey. In it, Slim Jxmmi claimed, “Sremm 4 is the best album since the first album.” A second voice chimed in and stated, “You gotta be unstoppable. You know what I’m saying. You gotta push through anything.”

“Now that I look back and think about it. To and then how we live now. We some f**king rockstars,” Slim Jxmmi continued.

Last month, Rae Sremmurd revealed they are heading out on the road with Post Malone on the “Twelve Carat Tour” in Europe. The musical journey will begin on April 22 at the Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway. However, the duo will not be a part of that show. The tour will continue until it wraps up on May 19 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands.