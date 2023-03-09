Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Rae Sremmurd is ready to take 2023 by storm. Earlier today (March 9), the hip hop duo announced their highly anticipated new album, Sremm 4 Life, will drop on April 7. The group features Mississippi brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee. The upcoming album will be the pair’s fourth body of work and the first since releasing SR3MM in 2018. Along with a new album announcement, the duo shared its official cover art and that their single “Big Frequency” will be available tonight. Back in January, Rae Sremmurd released “Sucka Or Sum,” a Jaxx, Juja, and Danny Wolf-produced track that is said to also appear on Sremm 4 Life.

“We sremm’d out all year. April 7. Sremm 4 Life,” Rae Sremmurd captioned their Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd)

In 2013, Rae Sremmurd signed a deal with Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ear Drummers Records. The 33-year-old record producer revealed on Twitter that he worked with Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams on the pair’s new track. “Ear Drummer summer is loading,” Mike tweeted with the news.

On March 4, just a few days before Rae Sremmurd‘s big announcement, the duo uploaded a video on social media, where they discussed their music and career journey. In it, Slim Jxmmi claimed, “Sremm 4 is the best album since the first album.” A second voice chimed in and stated, “You gotta be unstoppable. You know what I’m saying. You gotta push through anything.”

“Now that I look back and think about it. To and then how we live now. We some f**king rockstars,” Slim Jxmmi continued.

Last month, Rae Sremmurd revealed they are heading out on the road with Post Malone on the “Twelve Carat Tour” in Europe. The musical journey will begin on April 22 at the Telenor Arena in Oslo, Norway. However, the duo will not be a part of that show. The tour will continue until it wraps up on May 19 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Nafe Smallz connects with Krept & Konan for "Groupie"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Digga D is back with latest single "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Fat Joe says early '90s hip hop was about lifting the culture to another level

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Kenny Mason and Tony Shhnow declare "100 or Nun" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

SNOT joins Eem Triplin for "LET YOU KNOW" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Rap Snacks introduces Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"-inspired Nocho Nachos

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo team up for new “RNQ” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Rae Sremmurd
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Key Glock is set on ensuring Young Dolph's legacy lives on

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.09.2023

Nafe Smallz connects with Krept & Konan for "Groupie"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Digga D is back with latest single "Energy"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Fat Joe says early '90s hip hop was about lifting the culture to another level

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

KaMillion shares footage of scary encounter with alleged Mexican cartel

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Listen to re'mi's latest single "In n Out"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Kenny Mason and Tony Shhnow declare "100 or Nun" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

SNOT joins Eem Triplin for "LET YOU KNOW" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Studio Sessions | JRICH ENT recalls Offset recording with Takeoff just months before his passing

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.09.2023

Rap Snacks introduces Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"-inspired Nocho Nachos

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kash Doll and Icewear Vezzo team up for new “RNQ” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More