Photo: Screenshot from Eem Triplin’s “LET YOU KNOW” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Eem Triplin was busy all throughout 2022 releasing singles at a high frequency, treating fans with back-to-back offerings like “LONDON TIPTON,” “IF YOU GO,” “AROUND THE WORLD,” “CHAIN HANG LOW,” and plenty more. His last one of the year was “LET YOU KNOW,” a $NOT-assisted track about searching for love. Today (March 9), the two rappers linked up to drop off the official accompanying visual. The new Omar Jones-directed clip sees the duo out and about in Los Angeles as Triplin sets the tone with his opening hook:

“Uh, one time for the h**s, two times up for the gang, yeah, 30 rounds and a scope topside that’s what I claim, yeah/ Can’t trick on a h**, I ain’t never stress about a b**ch, fell out with my folks but I guess it is what it is, yeah”

In a recent interview, the “AWKWARD FREESTYLE” artist explained why he prefers to release loose tracks and also provided an update about his next body of work. “I really like to drop singles because people have short attention spans nowadays, so it just keeps ‘em tied in. But yeah, a project is definitely something to come. If it is, it’s probably gonna be shorter – an EP or something like that. I want to drop a group of songs one of these days.”

$NOT’s most recent body of work was February 2022’s Ethereal, a 14-track project that boasted strong guest features from Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and Teddi Jones. Since its release, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for cuts like “Benzo,” “5AM,” and the Rocky-assisted “Doja.”

Be sure to press play on Eem Triplin’s brand new “LET YOU KNOW” music video featuring $NOT down below.

