Rucci is back with another club-ready banger. On March 3, the California rapper linked up with Bay Area production team Bankroll Got It for their new “Flashlight” single. The offering marks the second preview from their forthcoming collaborative effort, Notorious The Album, which is set to drop later this spring. Equipped with a feature from Saviii 3rd, the track finds Rucci in his comfort zone as he rides the West Coast-influenced instrumental with ease:

“I been running on this since last night, I’m in the dark, so use my diamonds as a flashlight/ Lean cup serving, passed out, lil’ brody in the cut with his mask down/ Money make me feel good, tell that b**ch to do something to make me feel good/ Still riding everything with the white lows, still in that black truck with some white h**s, you see the light show”

“Flashlight” arrived paired with a music video directed by Stacking Memories. The clip follows the “Windows Down” rapper and his squad as they whip through Long Beach in sleek black SUVs, showing off their chains and grillz in style.

In related news, Rucci is heading out on the road for the “Hot Shot Tour” alongside G Perico at the end of this month. The journey kicks off on March 30 in Brooklyn and will make stops in major cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and more before closing out in San Diego on June 4.

The Inglewood spitter had a busy 2022, dropping off a total of five projects: For My Dawgs 2, Dawgybone, El Perro 2, and UNDERDAWGS. He also found time to dish out guest features on collaborations like “Ima Savage” by Steelz, “P Funk” by Swifty Blue, and more.

Be sure to press play on Rucci’s brand new music video for “Flashlight” featuring Saviii 3rd down below.