Back in December of 2022, Libianca unveiled her “People” single. Since then, it has achieved viral success, garnering over 100 million Spotify streams and cracking the top 20 on the Billboard U.K. Songs chart. This past Monday (March 6), the Cameroonian talent recruited Ayra Starr and Omah Lay for the song’s official remix. On the new edition, all three singers fuse their talents together for an upgraded introduction:

“I’ve been drinking more alcohol for the past five days, did you check on me?/ Now did you look for me? I walked in the room, eyes are red and I don’t smoke banga/ Did you check on me? Now did you notice me?/ In bed but my mind stay wandering, overthinking but I rather be sleeping/ Grab a drink when I need escape now, 24/7 I be in this state now”



Prior to “People,” Libianca developed her sound and musical knowledge with more than 10 years of training and seven years as a professional musician. In 2021, she was featured on a season of “The Voice,” where she was coached by Blake Shelton. That same year, she dropped off singles like “Thank You” and “Special Lovin.'”

In a recent interview, the 22-year-old artist explained how she initially wasn’t as open about her talents. “In Cameroon, no one knew that I could sing; absolutely nobody except for my friends in boarding school,” she said. “I just hid it because I was very shy and very anxious. So, it was a no for me. But coming over to America and being open to the new things that were going on over here… there is a Cameroonian community, and I appreciate them so much because they were so supportive.”

Be sure to press play on Libianca’s brand new “People (Remix)” featuring Ayra Starr and Omah Lay down below.