Back in February, Slim Thug unveiled his latest body of work, Where Dreams Are Made, a nine-song offering that’s largely for the ladies. On Thursday (March 2), he dropped off a new visual from that project for “SDS Fly,” which references his Suga Daddy Slim nickname and exudes the level of swag and confidence that the Houston veteran has become known for.

“My sugar baby’s gorgeous, my diamonds all flawless, Cadillac the rawest, I’m living like I’m lawless, flier than the plane but stay in my own lane, and these ladies know my name from H-Town to Spain, mane, old smooth a** n**ga, since I was a child, I’ve been a cool a** n**ga, been gettin’ to the paper since school had figures, grew up on that ‘Pac, Face, Pimp, and that Jigga…”

The accompanying clip for “SDS Fly” comes courtesy of DJ Young Samm and begins with Slim pulling up to an unknown location in an old-school Cadillac. The rest of the video shows him enjoying a late night with a few ladies in attendance.

Where Dreams Are Made follows the 2022 drop BIGslim, which contained 10 tracks and a single feature from frequent collaborator and fellow Texan Le$. In that same year, he provided his special brand of bars on songs like Charlene Renee’s “On Pimpin,” Propain’s “Gangsta,” and Blackmail’s “Blow Out Ya Brains.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Thug was one of the many who fell victim to COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic. Upon realizing that he’d contracted the virus, the “Like A Boss” rapper provided a message to his fans. “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying,” he warned on social media. “If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever… But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here.”

