Photo: Screenshot from Slim Thug’s “SDS Fly” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Back in February, Slim Thug unveiled his latest body of work, Where Dreams Are Made, a nine-song offering that’s largely for the ladies. On Thursday (March 2), he dropped off a new visual from that project for “SDS Fly,” which references his Suga Daddy Slim nickname and exudes the level of swag and confidence that the Houston veteran has become known for.

“My sugar baby’s gorgeous, my diamonds all flawless, Cadillac the rawest, I’m living like I’m lawless, flier than the plane but stay in my own lane, and these ladies know my name from H-Town to Spain, mane, old smooth a** n**ga, since I was a child, I’ve been a cool a** n**ga, been gettin’ to the paper since school had figures, grew up on that ‘Pac, Face, Pimp, and that Jigga…”

The accompanying clip for “SDS Fly” comes courtesy of DJ Young Samm and begins with Slim pulling up to an unknown location in an old-school Cadillac. The rest of the video shows him enjoying a late night with a few ladies in attendance.

Where Dreams Are Made follows the 2022 drop BIGslim, which contained 10 tracks and a single feature from frequent collaborator and fellow Texan Le$. In that same year, he provided his special brand of bars on songs like Charlene Renee’s “On Pimpin,” Propain’s “Gangsta,” and Blackmail’s “Blow Out Ya Brains.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Thug was one of the many who fell victim to COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic. Upon realizing that he’d contracted the virus, the “Like A Boss” rapper provided a message to his fans. “Y’all gotta take this stuff serious. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they saying,” he warned on social media. “If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out or whatever… But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here.”

Press play on “SDS Fly” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Lil Keed is "Self Employed" in new posthumous music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought deliver "Glorious Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Logic officially announces "College Park Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rap
Slim Thug
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lil Yachty says "f**k any of the albums" before 'Let's Start Here'

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Metro Boomin is "definitely" dropping an album with Future this year

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.08.2023

Rucci links up with Saviii 3rd for new "Flashlight" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Babyface Ray delivers new visual for "Spill My Cup"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Lil Keed is "Self Employed" in new posthumous music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

El Michels Affair and Black Thought deliver "Glorious Game" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Logic officially announces "College Park Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Ruff Ryders announce Ryde Out event for DMX's death anniversary

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Maiya The Don comes at the "Dusties" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Icewear Vezzo joins Gloss Up for new "From Cross Da Way" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

slowthai addresses his addictions in latest visual for "Yum"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More