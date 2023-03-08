Photo: Cover art for Macklemore’s ‘BEN’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

On Friday (March 3), Macklemore unveiled his third solo LP, BEN, a 15-song project with additional assists from Morray, NLE Choppa, DJ Premier, Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel, and more. The project was led by the singles “CHANT,” “MANIAC,” “HEROES,” and “FAITHFUL.”

In addition to the new album, Macklemore blessed his fans with a music video for the standout track “NO BAD DAYS,” a Budo-produced effort that features Collett and, as can be heard in the chorus, is centered around embracing your journey and remaining positive through its ups and downs.

“Nobody wanna say goodbye, we just wanna stay up, that’s right, don’t gotta say goodnight, if you never wake up, I think that I’m lucky, I don’t got it made, everything I got could fit inside a suitcase, yeah, they could try to make me quit, yeah, stay in your lane, you ain’t on my road trip and it’s kind of funny, people throwing shade, I’m just doing me, I don’t got no bad days, yeah, they could try to make me quit, yeah, stay in your lane, yeah, we off that bulls**t…”

The accompanying clip for “NO BAD DAYS” was created by Macklemore and his daughter, Sloane Haggerty. Viewers can see the two enjoying a day together, which includes a karaoke session, a hairstyling appointment, horseback riding, and much more. At the end, the two visit a Seattle Kraken game, where the packed crowds are able to join in on the fun.

BEN follows 2017’s GEMINI, which contained 16 tracks and a wealth of contributions from the likes of Lil Yachty, Offset, Skylar Grey, Kesha, and Dan Caplen. The album both debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned Macklemore a gold certification in the United States. Press play on BEN and the visual for “NO BAD DAYS” below.

