Yesterday (Oct. 26), Indiana State Police released a statement regarding the body of an unidentified child that was discovered in April. The remains of 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan were stuffed inside a Las Vegas-themed suitcase. At the time, there were few details to go on and his cause of death was listed as “electrolyte imbalance” likely caused by a “viral gastroenteritis.”

Jordan’s body was left on a dead-end street in an isolated area in rural Washington County, Indiana. Police say no family members came forward to report the child missing, and there were no significant leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the release, after exhausting their resources, on Oct. 14, authorities finally made a break in the case. Felony arrest warrants were issued for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, of Atlanta, Georgia, by the Washington County Circuit Court.

Anderson was identified as the child’s mother. She and Coleman received charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. In a press conference yesterday, Sgt. Carey Huls told the media, “It’s a bittersweet day.” He continued, “Bitter because no matter what progress is made and what happens in a case, we’re still dealing with the tragic death of a precious young child. And unfortunately, we can’t change that. But the wheels of justice do turn, and we do make progress and so we have information today regarding the case.”

According to CBS News, Huls said the discoveries their department has made are “still just the tip of the iceberg.” He noted that the child’s case “has a lot of twists and turns” and “a lot of information.” The New York Post reported that an affidavit may point to a motive for Jordan’s untimely death. Facebook posts allegedly made by Anderson stated she “had to do some healing and killing.” A Feb. 19 post mentioned “a very powerful demonic force from within [her] son.”

As of yesterday, Anderson had not yet been apprehended by authorities. Police said her last known address was in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California. Jordan would have turned 6 years old on Monday (Oct. 24).