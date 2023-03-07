On Friday (March 3), slowthai blessed the world with his third studio LP, UGLY, which is largely focused on the U.K. talent’s internal struggles. On Monday (March 6), fans were treated to a new visual for the standout track “Yum,” a Zach Nahome and Dan Carey-produced effort that’s centered around mental health and battling addiction.

“The other day I had a conversation with my therapist, I was tellin’ him ’bout situations I always end up in,” he confesses during the song’s interlude. “How I act impulsively, how things seem to happen to me, I was sayin’, ‘Poor me, sorry me, sorry sir.’ He said, ‘Tyron, you just gotta learn to breathe…”

The accompanying clip for “Yum” comes courtesy of Crowns & Owls and begins with a shot of a frantic slowthai holding his child in the middle of nowhere. The clip gets progressively warped from there with the award-winning artist addressing the aforementioned issues in outlandish — and somewhat grotesque — fashion. It’s a powerful video that many will more than certainly relate to upon watching.

UGLY consists of 12 dope cuts and additional production from the likes of Ethan P. Flynn, Jacob Bugden, Kwes Darko, Liam Toon, Sega Bodega, Taylor Skye, and Yuri Shibuichi. The project also delves into more experimental genres, which, as slowthai explained to Apple Music, afforded him the freedom to be different and push boundaries. “I wanted to find the song naturally without it being like this sound, and this sound, and this sound, and it’s all in the computer,” he stated. “It’s about finding the love within yourself, taking time to be the best version of yourself. It’s reflecting on life, on your journey, and also going back to being the kid, being free rather than chained to a genre.”

Press play on slowthai’s “Yum” video below.