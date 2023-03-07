Photo: Screenshot from slowthai’s “yum” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

On Friday (March 3), slowthai blessed the world with his third studio LP, UGLY, which is largely focused on the U.K. talent’s internal struggles. On Monday (March 6), fans were treated to a new visual for the standout track “Yum,” a Zach Nahome and Dan Carey-produced effort that’s centered around mental health and battling addiction.

The other day I had a conversation with my therapist, I was tellin’ him ’bout situations I always end up in,” he confesses during the song’s interlude. “How I act impulsively, how things seem to happen to me, I was sayin’, ‘Poor me, sorry me, sorry sir.’ He said, ‘Tyron, you just gotta learn to breathe…

The accompanying clip for “Yum” comes courtesy of Crowns & Owls and begins with a shot of a frantic slowthai holding his child in the middle of nowhere. The clip gets progressively warped from there with the award-winning artist addressing the aforementioned issues in outlandish — and somewhat grotesque — fashion. It’s a powerful video that many will more than certainly relate to upon watching.

UGLY consists of 12 dope cuts and additional production from the likes of Ethan P. Flynn, Jacob Bugden, Kwes Darko, Liam Toon, Sega Bodega, Taylor Skye, and Yuri Shibuichi. The project also delves into more experimental genres, which, as slowthai explained to Apple Music, afforded him the freedom to be different and push boundaries. “I wanted to find the song naturally without it being like this sound, and this sound, and this sound, and it’s all in the computer,” he stated. “It’s about finding the love within yourself, taking time to be the best version of yourself. It’s reflecting on life, on your journey, and also going back to being the kid, being free rather than chained to a genre.”

Press play on slowthai’s “Yum” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Rap
slowthai
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Boosie BadAzz calls out "Undisputed" host Skip Bayless for Ja Morant narrative

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Jake Strain remains focused on "Bars & Flows" in new video

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Logic covers Ice Cube's "It Was A Good Day"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Dave East and Uncle Murda are "Thiccer Than Water" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Tisha Campbell once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur

By Jon Powell
  /  03.07.2023

Jadakiss' laugh became a part of his music thanks to his engineer

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Rot Ken doesn't hold back in new "Bleed About It" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

V9 marks official return with "No Hook"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Pacman Da Gunman drops off new "4th and Long" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

JAY-Z reportedly sent 100 red roses to senior living facility after viral Super Bowl TikTok performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023

Coi Leray joins Big Boss Vette for "Pretty Girls Walk (Remix)"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg announce "High School Reunion Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023

D Double E recruits Jme, Novelist, and more for "Mobb Mentality" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.06.2023

CÎROC announced as official vodka of hip hop's 50th anniversary

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.06.2023

Boosie on why he prefers podcasts over club gigs: "It's safer"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.06.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More