On Monday (March 6), Dave East unveiled a new single titled “Thiccer Than Water,” which features NYC peer Uncle Murda. Produced by Triple A, the hard-hitting offering sees the artists explaining the realities of street life.

“Diggin’ in my pocket, was not a penny, rich, you might offend me, Prince Akeem, I need my own money, all I got is semi-automatic, we the ones in traffic, I’m at most events, Freaky died, started drinkin’ heavy, ain’t really been sober since, I’m focused on the players, I got assistance to coach the bench…”

The accompanying clip for “Thiccer Than Water” comes courtesy of DonJai. Viewers can catch the collaborators at different locations around the Big Apple, indulging in various vices throughout.

Mere days prior to the arrival of the aforementioned track, East and Murda joined Gorilla Nems for “NY Is Killing Me,” a reference to Gil Scott-Heron’s 2010 classic. With additional help from Scram Jones, the creeping cut contains some vivid bars from East that should immediately appease residents of the song’s namesake.

“New York City the grittiest, Diamond District watches the prettiest, out of town, I adapt, but I’m on some city s**t, fresh out the precinct, the season is always Tim boots, Benz coupe, parked it on Dyckman, picked up my kids’ food…”

In November of 2022, East teamed up with DJ Drama and production team Buda & Grandz for the 17-song effort Book of David. In the same year, he delivered the critically acclaimed HDIGH, which — including its deluxe upgrade — boasted 13 tracks and assists from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan.FrFr, Trae Tha Truth, Benny the Butcher, Peedi Crakk, and more. Press play on Dave East and Uncle Murda’s “Thiccer Than Water” — and, if you missed it, “NY Is Killing Me” with Nems — below.