Photo: Joshua Gonzalez
By Regina Cho
  /  03.06.2023

Today (March 6), REVOLT announced “The Blackprint” is officially back for season two. REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels will make his return as the official host and sit down with a number of today’s leading innovators and disruptors who are inspiring the next generation of cultural change-makers.

The season premiere tonight will feature an insightful conversation with Bozoma “Boz” Saint John, a marketing guru who has brought her talents to some of the largest companies in the world. During the episode, she will share her advice on “building the right kind of relationships for your career, being unapologetic as a survival skill, what living an ‘urgent life’ means, and more.” The unique lineup of guests who will be stopping by throughout the season include Mahisha Dellinger, Ray J, Lavar Ball, and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

‘The Blackprint’ is about sharing true stories and invaluable lessons that inspire people to challenge convention, shatter glass ceilings, and be bold enough to pursue the seemingly impossible,” said Samuels. “This world won’t give you anything, so it’s important to show the next generation that you can overcome any obstacle and turn tragedy to triumph on your climb to the mountaintop.”

The first season of “The Blackprint” welcomed guests like Angela Nwandu, Robb Chavis, and E. Brian Dobbins; and the finale episode featured Jay Bailey, president and CEO of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs. During the conversation, he spoke about supporting Black entrepreneurs and providing equal access and opportunity in the Black community.

New episodes are slated to drop every other Monday at 5 p.m. ET. “The Blackprint” is among an extensive lineup of multimedia shows on the REVOLT Podcast Network, alongside other series like “Big Facts,” “Black Girl Stuff,” and more. Be sure to catch each drop on all podcast platforms, the REVOLT app, and the REVOLT website.

