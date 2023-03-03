Photo: Jeff Greenberg / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

In 1957, nine Black students were part of the first integrated class at Arkansas’ Little Rock Central High School. The Little Rock Nine, as they became known, were taken to class every day by the National Guard to protect them from white students threatening them and to enforce the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education ruling eliminating segregation in places of learning. Today (March 3), members of the Little Rock Central community protested to preserve that history in their curriculum and fight a new education bill expected to be signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The walkout occurred around 1 p.m. and was organized by their Student Council, Young Leftists Club, Black Student Union, and Gay-Straight Alliance, among other groups. It comes after they penned an open letter to Gov. Sanders voicing their concerns with the LEARNS Act currently moving through the Arkansas legislature. The bill bans any lessons that would “indoctrinate students with ideologies, such as Critical Race Theory” as well as any classroom instruction on “gender identity, sexual orientation, and sexual reproduction” before fifth grade.

Sanders is herself an alumna of Little Rock Central, which was designated as a National Historic Landmark in 1982. During her response to President Biden’s State of the Union address last month, she expressed pride in her alma mater and the progress that has been made in the decades since the late 1950s. But, the people walking those halls today aren’t convinced. “Governor Sanders’ approach is completely antithetical to the values that Central High stands for,” the open letter stated plainly. “As much as she tries to desperately cling to the legacy of our historic institution, we, as students of Central High, unequivocally reject her exploitation of our school’s achievements.”

Ernest Quirk, a senior who helped write the letter, found it ironic that the governor would honor the impact of the Little Rock Nine when she’s poised to suppress education about America’s racist past.

“Me and all of my peers and a lot of my teachers, I know lots of people who were pretty disappointed and honestly appalled by the fact that she had kind of invoked the significance of Central,” Quirk told ABC News. “The history of Central that she celebrates and touts as kind of part of her image, those are the kinds of things that would potentially be in danger with a lot this attack on what she calls indoctrination.”

“The Little Rock Nine deserve to have their stories told,” he added, “and I think it would be a tragedy if those stories were to be lost.”

Howard University is "prepared to vigorously defend itself" against former white student suing for racial discrimination

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

White ex-University of Kentucky student indicted for viral racist attack

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

California HBCU building a first-of-its-kind medical school

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.24.2023

NASCAR partners with Bethune-Cookman for business program

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.21.2023

DJ Khaled to offer full ride scholarship to a student at Long Island University

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

E-40 donates $100,000 to Grambling State University's music department

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Meek Mill and Kevin Hart to donate $7 million in scholarships to Philadelphia private schools

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.11.2023

White Mizzou student allowed to continue classes despite racist social media post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.10.2023

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper draw 50,000 attendees to Black Star Line Summit

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023

Teacher fired for telling students to call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons" instead

By Angel Saunders
  /  09.12.2022

JAY-Z and Jack Dorsey gift graduates of The Bitcoin Academy $1K in digital currency

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.08.2022

Lil Baby and Quality Control discuss politics and more with Stacey Abrams

By Jon Powell
  /  09.01.2022

White headmaster resigns after telling Black student to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.25.2021

White headmaster tells Black boy to kneel and apologize to teacher

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
  /  03.22.2021
