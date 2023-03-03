Today (March 3), Chiiild unveiled his brand new Better Luck In The Next Life album. The 12-song body of work boasts assists from Charlotte Cardin, Alina Baraz, Caitlyn Scarlett, and Lucky Daye, the last of whom appeared on the project’s standout single, “Good For Now.” On the song, Chiiild croons about the importance of being present in the moment:

“Tell me that we’re dreaming, don’t say that we’re in love, uh/ Whatever this is, it’s good for now, at night we’ve been restless/ You say that we’re destined, I say you’re just caught in the moment/ When you’re close, I get reckless, laying in the wreckage/ I can’t stay for breakfast, yeah (Can’t stay for breakfast), a month goes by and I put my guard down”

About the album, the Hope For Sale singer shared via press release: “Better Luck In The Next Life is a bit of an autobiographical record that covers all of the things that I love and some of the things I have gone through. It’s a very honest record that begins to tell my story and answer some of the questions about why I’m doing this in the first place as well as who I am.”

Last year, Chiiild was out on the road for a majority of 2022 thanks to his opening slot on Leon Bridges’ “The Boundless Tour.” In related news, he recently announced his “Better Luck In The Next Life Tour,” which kicked off yesterday (March 2) in Santa Ana and will be stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Compassion” by Lucky Daye and “Bonafide” by Emotional Oranges.

Be sure to press play on Chiiild’s brand new Better Luck In The Next Life album down below.