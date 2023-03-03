Photo: Cover art for Chiiild’s ‘Better Luck In The Next Life’ album
By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Today (March 3), Chiiild unveiled his brand new Better Luck In The Next Life album. The 12-song body of work boasts assists from Charlotte Cardin, Alina Baraz, Caitlyn Scarlett, and Lucky Daye, the last of whom appeared on the project’s standout single, “Good For Now.” On the song, Chiiild croons about the importance of being present in the moment:

“Tell me that we’re dreaming, don’t say that we’re in love, uh/ Whatever this is, it’s good for now, at night we’ve been restless/ You say that we’re destined, I say you’re just caught in the moment/ When you’re close, I get reckless, laying in the wreckage/ I can’t stay for breakfast, yeah (Can’t stay for breakfast), a month goes by and I put my guard down”

About the album, the Hope For Sale singer shared via press release: “Better Luck In The Next Life is a bit of an autobiographical record that covers all of the things that I love and some of the things I have gone through. It’s a very honest record that begins to tell my story and answer some of the questions about why I’m doing this in the first place as well as who I am.”

Last year, Chiiild was out on the road for a majority of 2022 thanks to his opening slot on Leon Bridges’ “The Boundless Tour.” In related news, he recently announced his “Better Luck In The Next Life Tour,” which kicked off yesterday (March 2) in Santa Ana and will be stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Compassion” by Lucky Daye and “Bonafide” by Emotional Oranges.

Be sure to press play on Chiiild’s brand new Better Luck In The Next Life album down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Lyfe Jennings insists he enjoys watching Verzuz too much to star in one

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Albums
Chiiild
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo shares emotional moment with fan on "The Special Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Listen to the official 'Creed III: The Soundtrack' album executive produced by Dreamville

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Lyfe Jennings insists he enjoys watching Verzuz too much to star in one

By Vayda Sorel
  /  03.02.2023

Tink releases sensual "Save Your Soul" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future’s “WAIT FOR U”

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Will Smith honors Lauryn Hill, Salt-N-Pepa, and Queen Latifah's Grammy achievements

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Watching Lizzo shine helped Amber Riley realize superstardom is possible

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.02.2023

6LACK announces new album 'Since I Have A Lover'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Nelly launches Hot in Herre summer music festival in Toronto

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.01.2023

RAYE shares vulnerable new "Ice Cream Man" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.01.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More