On March 3, Chiiild will officially unveil his next album, Better Luck in the Next Life, after treating fans with singles like “Bon Voyage” and “You Get Me (A Final Word)” last year. Yesterday (Jan. 12), the multifaceted artist returned with his latest preview of the project, a brand new Lucky Daye-assisted track titled “Good For Now.” The two artists previously collaborated on “Compassion” on Daye’s 2022 Grammy-nominated Candydrip album.

“Good For Now” also boasts breezy production by Yonatan “xSDTRK” Ayal, PL, and the legendary D’Mile. On the song, Chiiild croons about the importance of being present:

“Tell me that we’re dreaming, don’t say that we’re in love, uh/ Whatever this is, it’s good for now, at night we’ve been restless/ You say that we’re destined, I say you’re just caught in the moment/ When you’re close, I get reckless, laying in the wreckage/ I can’t stay for breakfast, yeah (Can’t stay for breakfast), a month goes by and I put my guard down”

The “Sleepwalking” singer also took a moment to delve into the message behind the new offering. “Sometimes we get caught up in the feelings and start thinking about the future with the hope that the feeling lasts,” he said via press release. “This song is a reminder that whatever happens, we should be present in the moment because we don’t know what tomorrow brings.”

Last year, Chiiild was out on the road for a majority of 2022 thanks to his opening slot on Leon Bridges’ “The Boundless Tour.” In related news, he recently announced his “Better Luck in the Next Life Tour,” which is kicking off on March 2 in Santa Ana and stopping in major cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

Be sure to press play on Chiiild’s brand new “Good For Now” single featuring Lucky Daye down below.