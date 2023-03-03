Photo: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

An intense situation played out yesterday (March 2) as passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight witnessed a smoky blaze during their trip. Officials have announced a battery fire diverted a Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport flight to Orlando International Airport and sent 10 to the hospital.

“We thank our crew and guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft. We are arranging alternate transportation for our guests from Jacksonville to Orlando,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. A spokesperson for the FAA told CNN the flight “landed safely” after “the crew reported a battery on fire in an overhead bin.” The rep also confirmed, “The plane landed at JAX and taxied to the terminal without incident.” Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department Captain Eric Prosswimmer announced 10 individuals received medical attention for non-life-threatening issues.

Joseph Fleck spoke with CNN, saying he was taking his children to Disney World in Orlando when the blaze broke out. “Someone yelled ‘fire,’ and I look up to see the cabin filling with smoke very fast. A few passengers jumped up to open the overhead bin and saw a backpack on fire due to a battery pack that was charging a cell phone. It had basically exploded.” He continued, “The smell was terrible and made it very hard to breathe. I was coughing a lot for a good two hours after.” He told the outlet that Spirit Airlines was unable to provide passengers with another flight once they landed, so he took a $250 Uber to get his kids to Disney World.

Former firefighter Rocco Chierichella was also on board with his wife during the traumatizing ordeal. “[It] was a battery-powered vape tied to a battery charging inside the compartment. Very dangerous. And it ignited a piece of luggage next to it,” he told Jacksonville station News4JAX. In some videos, he assisted others in putting out the fire. “I’m a retired New York City fireman, and I guess it’s just instinct. It was lucky we got to it right away. We averted a major problem. It could have been really bad,” Chierichella added.

