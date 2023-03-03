Today (March 3), two worlds have collided thanks to J-Hope’s latest collaboration. For his brand new single titled “On The Street,” the BTS member has tapped in with one of his favorite rappers J. Cole. The track was announced earlier today with an official teaser, which just showed the pair out in New York City together, looking off into the skyline and vibing to a calm instrumental.

A new video also surfaced that showed the very moment the two artists met. “I’m so honored to meet you,” said J-Hope with a gasp. He then proceeded to let the “Power Trip” rapper know how much he admires him and which project was his favorite. “I love your mixtape Friday Night Lights. ‘Higher’ is my favorite song. Come here, I’m about to take you higher!”

J Cole 만나서 넘 좋아해🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/jrRFh1R3b1 — o.gu 사랑해 (@951230_951013) February 17, 2023

In related news, the Dreamville team most recently had their hands full with executive producing the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. The project and film both made their debut today and were led by singles like “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute and “Blood, Sweat and Tears” by Bas, Kel-P, and Black Sherif. The entire crew also linked up with DJ Drama back in March 2022 for D-Day: A Gangasta Grillz Mixtape.

J. Cole will hit the stage later this spring at the third annual Dreamville Festival. The two-day event will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2. The head honcho will be accompanied by fellow co-headliners Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy. Tickets along with special VIP upgrades are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

Be sure to check out “On The Street” by J-Hope featuring J. Cole down below.