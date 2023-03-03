Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Today (March 3), two worlds have collided thanks to J-Hope’s latest collaboration. For his brand new single titled “On The Street,” the BTS member has tapped in with one of his favorite rappers J. Cole. The track was announced earlier today with an official teaser, which just showed the pair out in New York City together, looking off into the skyline and vibing to a calm instrumental.

A new video also surfaced that showed the very moment the two artists met. “I’m so honored to meet you,” said J-Hope with a gasp. He then proceeded to let the “Power Trip” rapper know how much he admires him and which project was his favorite. “I love your mixtape Friday Night Lights. ‘Higher’ is my favorite song. Come here, I’m about to take you higher!”

In related news, the Dreamville team most recently had their hands full with executive producing the official soundtrack to Creed III alongside Proximity Media, Outlier Society, and Frank Brim. The project and film both made their debut today and were led by singles like “Ma Boy” by JID and Lute and “Blood, Sweat and Tears” by Bas, Kel-P, and Black Sherif. The entire crew also linked up with DJ Drama back in March 2022 for D-Day: A Gangasta Grillz Mixtape.

J. Cole will hit the stage later this spring at the third annual Dreamville Festival. The two-day event will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1 and April 2. The head honcho will be accompanied by fellow co-headliners Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy. Tickets along with special VIP upgrades are on sale now at www.DreamvilleFest.com.

Be sure to check out “On The Street” by J-Hope featuring J. Cole down below.

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

How The Notorious B.I.G. influenced Nas' 'It Was Written' album

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Sauce Walka shares new "Ghetto Ashes" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Mary J. Blige says "I'm dating myself" in "The Wine Down" premiere

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Lola Brooke lands Timberland ad campaign celebrating hip hop

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

50 Cent hints at a new project, "Vice City"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

NoCap unveils new visual for "40 Some Flow's"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

EST Gee joins Young Scooter for new "Come Eat Wit Us" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023

Studio Sessions | How 1SRAEL's work with Tems inspired Future's "WAIT FOR U"

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.02.2023

Latto on new generation of female rappers: "Baby, we kicking down the door"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.02.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist deliver "89 Earthquake" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Wiz Khalifa drops off latest visual for "Little Do They Know"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.02.2023

Coi Leray delivers new live performance of "Players"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.02.2023
